Hogwarts Legacy Reveals Collector's Edition

WB Games and Avalanche Software have today revealed the Collector's Edition that will be released next year for Hogwarts Legacy. To coincide with Gamescom 2022 this week, WB Games opted to already reveal a new trailer for the highly-anticipated Wizarding World title that showed off some new gameplay footage. And while this reveal on its own was exciting enough, those looking to purchase the Collector's Edition of Hogwarts Legacy now have an idea of what will come included.

Shown off in a new video today, Avalanche Software highlighted everything that will come with the most expensive version of Hogwarts Legacy. As expected, the Collector's Edition includes the game itself, notably, in the form of its Deluxe Edition. This version of the game will feature a handful of additional in-game items and will also grant players access to Hogwarts Legacy three days ahead of its launch date. Notably, the Collector's Edition will also give players a kelp-like robe that their character can wear in Hogwarts Legacy. This item can only be obtained by purchasing the Collector's Edition.

When it comes to physical goods, the Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition also contains a steel book case that features the insignias of the various houses that comprise Hogwarts. Likely the biggest items that come with the Collector's Edition, though, are a wand and book, the latter of which features a map of Hogwarts. The book can also be plugged into an electrical outlet and when the accompanying wand is placed on top, it can "float" over the top of the pages. It's a cool effect that many Harry Potter fans will likely get a kick out of.

Overall, the Collector's Edition of Hogwarts Legacy is set to retail for $300. Pre-orders for the item will also go live tomorrow on August 25th if you're looking to snag this bundle for yourself.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release next year on February 10, 2023. The game will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms at launch with a Nintendo Switch version set to arrive at a later date.