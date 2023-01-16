Hogwarts Legacy Fans Get Disappointing News About Requested Feature

Those who are eager to play WB Games' upcoming title Hogwarts Legacy have been met with some disappointing news this week. As a whole, Hogwarts Legacy has been off to an incredible start to begin 2023. While the game isn't yet out, it has been topping the sales charts across Amazon, Steam, and other retail platforms for virtually the entirety of this month. As such, it seems like Hogwarts Legacy has the chance to be the biggest video game of the year, but that success won't come without some missing features.

In a recent interaction on social media, WB Games itself confirmed that Hogwarts Legacy won't contain a function that a number of prospective players have been hoping to see. Specifically, cross-saves are a feature that the game will not have across any platforms. If you're not sure what this means, essentially, those who opt to purchase Hogwarts Legacy across multiple platforms won't be able to then transfer their progress elsewhere. Instead, saves will be tied entirely to the platform on which they're played on.

Hi, thanks for contacting us about Hogwarts Legacy! You will be able to link both platforms for rewards in each version of the game, but save data will stay on the platform it was created on. We hope this helps! — WB Games Support (@WBGamesSupport) January 13, 2023

Although this isn't necessarily a shocking revelation, cross-saves have become far more prominent in recent years, especially for games that appear across numerous platforms. As such, this is why a number of fans who were looking to buy Hogwarts Legacy were hoping to see the feature implemented in this instance.

While this news might be disappointing to some, WB Games has also shared some positive news about Hogwarts Legacy this week as well. Specifically, the game will feature four different character slots, which means players will be able to create a number of different characters to experience the different routes that the title will offer. So if you're someone who wants to make different characters that belong to Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff, you'll be able to do so.

If you didn't already have the game's launch date circled on your calendar, Hogwarts Legacy will begin rolling out next month on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC on February 4th. The PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game will then arrive on April 4th while Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait until later this summer on July 25th.