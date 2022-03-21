Hogwarts Legacy May Not Feature Playable Quidditch

It looks like Hogwarts Legacy, which is the upcoming action-adventure game set within the Wizarding World, may not allow players to partake in Quidditch games. For those that have grown up watching and reading the Harry Potter films and books, Quidditch is the most popular sport within the fictional universe. And given how prominent Quidditch is at Hogwarts itself, it seemed logical that the activity would be included in Hogwarts Legacy. However, based on a new description of how broom riding is featured in the title, it doesn’t seem like Quidditch will be available to play after all.

As mentioned on the official Hogwarts Legacy website, it is said that broomstick riding can only be used as a means of travel within the title. While secondary activities like races can be done when riding on a broom, Quidditch itself wasn’t mentioned anywhere on the game’s FAQ page. “Broom flight is a method of travel in Hogwarts Legacy and there are also broom races,” WB Games said of the things players can do when riding a broom in Hogwarts Legacy. “Players can take a Flying class to master their broomstick flying skills.”

Based on this description alone, it sounds like Quidditch might not be something that players will personally be able to partake in. Although the sport could still be seen in Hogwarts Legacy, perhaps it’s just an activity that you’ll only be able to watch from afar rather than actually play.

Then again, there’s always a chance that this FAQ description of Hogwarts Legacy may not be revealing everything about the title. Given that we still have many months left until the game is planned to launch, perhaps Avalanche and WB Games are just trying to save some new announcements about the game for a later date. Still, at this point in time, Quidditch sounds like it may not be included.

For now, all we know with certainty about Hogwarts Legacy is that it will release later this holiday season. When it does arrive, it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms.

