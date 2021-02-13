New Hogwarts Legacy Update May Shed Light on Release Date of Harry Potter Game

✖

A new Hogwarts Legacy update -- or more specifically, a new job listing at WB Games for Hogwarts Legacy -- may shed light on the release date of the Harry Potter game in development for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series consoles. At the moment of publishing, WB Games, the publisher behind the game, is hiring an Associate Manager for marketing and a Submissions Specialist, and in turn, this suggests the recent delay of the game may not be very substantial.

Until January 13, Hogwarts Legacy was scheduled to release sometime this year. Now, it's scheduled to release sometime in 2022. That said, it looks like it may be releasing in the first half of the year rather than the latter half, or at least that's what a reasonable bit of new speculation based on the aforementioned job listings suggests.

Over on Twitter, GWW's James Sigfield not only flagged down the pair of job postings, but made note of what they could mean for not just Hogwart's Legacy, but Gotham Knights. For the former, the job listings seemingly suggest the delay isn't a big one if WB Games is already preparing marketing for the title. For now, the openings don't confirm this, not at all, but it's a reasonable conclusion to draw based on the information.

At the moment of publishing, WB Games hasn't commented on any of this, and it's unlikely it will, as it almost never comments on speculation. That said, if the job listings are an indication of anything, it's that we should hear more about Hogwarts Legacy sooner rather than later.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and is currently scheduled to release sometime in 2022.