The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Player Makes New Discovery Four Years Later

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has made a substantial discovery nearly four years after the game released for the Nintendo Switch. While Breath of the Wild isn't getting any newer, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite players continue to play it ahead of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which is reportedly releasing later this year. That said, this new discovery doesn't come way of exploring the game's world or testing different gameplay mechanics, but has been born out of the game's code.

In addition to unearthing a Shrine that was never released, YouTuber Waikuteru has unearthed a debug room, which in turn has revealed some interesting insight into the game's development. To recreate the debug room in the game, the modder had to merge together pre-existing code with various mods, and the result is the video below.

Dubbed the "MarioClubTestDungeon," the debug room isn't the greatest revelation, but it's a testament to the game's following which continues to dig for new secrets and content. Unfortunately, it's not in the proper game anymore, which means you, us, and the average joe can not access it in any capacity.

Unfortunately, right now, this is the most exciting thing going on for Zelda players, but this should change soon. Not only is Breath of the Wild 2 coming sooner rather than later, but it looks like Nintendo may be preparing to bring classic Zelda games to Switch and Switch Lite for the series 35-year anniversary this year.

Right now, Nintendo has commented on this debug video and what it reveals in any capacity. If for some reason this changes -- it almost certainly won't -- we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

