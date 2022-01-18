Hogwarts Legacy Publisher Responds to Delay Rumors

WB Games has responded to rumors that Hogwart’s Legacy is going to be delayed to 2023. Last week, a report from a reliable source surfaced claiming that Hogwarts Legacy was having some development troubles and set to get delayed to next year. If this happens, it would be the game’s second delay after it was originally supposed to release in 2021. That said, it sounds like it’s not going to happen.

Over on Twitter, and amidst these rumors, WB Games Brazil reaffirmed that the game is releasing in 2022. Now, the tweet below isn’t explicitly and directly a response to the rumors, so they shouldn’t be ruled out yet, especially considering this is a regional branch of WB Games rather than WB Games as a whole. That said, many are taking the tweet below as confirmation that the rumors aren’t true.

In addition to this tweet, other industry insiders and leakers have come out and suggested that there are no plans for the game to be delayed, but again we still don’t have anything definitive that confirms the game isn’t being delayed, and we won’t until its 2022 release window is narrowed down to an actual date.

In the meantime, for more coverage on the upcoming PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X game, click here

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”