Hogwarts Legacy Confirms Some Very Good News for Harry Potter Fans

Almost two years after its reveal, and after two years of silence and media blackout, Hogwarts Legacy resurfaced today with a new release window and the first-ever look at its gameplay. The latter wasn’t just limited to a new trailer either, but a meaty dive into the game complete with lots and lots of raw, uncut footage. And it’s enough to have Harry Potter fans very excited, however, there were some concerns raised as well. For one, the lip-syncing isn’t great. Meanwhile, some of the voice acting isn’t great either. These are smaller issues that, to an extent, can be fixed or at least improved. There was a larger concern though, and it was that the game was going to have microtransactions. Why were there concerns over this? Well, in the new footage, there are timers on potion-making that require lengthy waits, loads of customization, and a unique currency called “Moonstones.” If this sounds familiar, it’s because it sounds like a set-up for microtransactions. Thankfully, there are none.

Over on Twitter, a community manager on the game, Chandler Wood, confirmed that the team has seen the question coming up following the reveal of the aforementioned footage. To this end, Wood has confirmed there are no microtransactions in the game. Could this change after launch? Wood doesn’t say. An increasing number of games have launched with no microtransactions only to add them after reviews have gone live. That said, for now, there’s no reason to expect Hogwarts Legacy to go this route, especially as a single-player game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, you can check out the tweet for yourself:

We've seen this question coming up and want to set the record straight.



There are no microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. — Chandler Wood (@FinchStrife) March 17, 2022

While it remains to be seen if Hogwarts Legacy will live up to the hype it’s slowly building, Harry Potter fans can find peace of mind knowing microtransactions will not get in the way or spoil the experience.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. It’s currently slated to release sometime this holiday season, which is to say, sometime between October and December.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch for the game. “Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”