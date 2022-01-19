Hogwarts Legacy Insider Reveals New Development Update

An industry insider and leaker has provided an update on Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games’ upcoming Harry Potter game. Recent rumors have suggested the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox game was having development issues and set to be a delayed a second time, which would push the release date of the title from sometime in 2022 to sometime in 2023. However, not only has WB Games — seemingly — shot down these rumors, but other industry insiders, such as AccountNGT, have taken issue with the claim.

Taking to Twitter, the leaker noted that “development is going well” and that the game will be released sometime during Q3, which is to say, sometime in July, August, or September.

“Now that the 2023 rumor has been debunked by several official sources I can post this tweet,” said the leaker. “As I said a few weeks ago, according to my info, Hogwarts Legacy will be released in Quarter 3 of this year. The development is going well.”

Unfortunately, this is the extent of the update. That said, according to rumors, a new trailer is on the horizon, which means we may not only have new media on the game soon, but more information and possibly a release date, especially if the game is coming out during Q3 as AccountNGT claims.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the 2022-bound Harry Potter game, click here.

“Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s,” reads an official blurb about the game. “Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. You have received a late acceptance to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and soon discover that you are no ordinary student: you possess an unusual ability to perceive and master Ancient Magic. Only you can decide if you will protect this secret for the good of all, or yield to the temptation of more sinister magic. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.”