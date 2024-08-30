Harry Potter Games as Cheap as $2.99 in New Sale

Harry Potter games are as cheap as $2.99 thanks to various deals on the PlayStation Store, Microsoft Store, and Nintendo eShop. Included in these deals is Hogwarts Legacy for the cheapest price it has ever been. In addition to Hogwarts Legacy, the LEGO Harry Potter Collection is also currently dirt cheap for those looking for games that have more of the movie nostalgia than Hogwarts Legacy has. Unfortunately, what there isn’t is a pre-order deal for Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, which is out next week. This remains full price, and at this point, it’s unlikely it will get a pre-order discount.

Below, you can find all of the deals for the aforementioned two games. That said, keep in mind these are lives deals, which means by the time you are reading this, they may have changed or flat out expired.

Hogwarts Legacy

PlayStation Store – PS4 — $17.99

PlayStation Store – PS5 — $20.99

Microsoft Store – Xbox One – $17.99

Microsoft Store – Xbox Series X|S – $20.99

NIntendo eShop – Nintendo Switch – $17.99

About the Game: “Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

PlayStation Store – PS4/PS5 – $2.99

Microsoft Store – Xbox One/Xbox Series X|S – $5.99

About the Game: “The LEGO Harry Potter Collection brings LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4 and LEGO®Harry Potter: Years 5-7 remastered! This compilation unites the creative prowess of LEGO and the expansive world of Harry Potter, with an exciting journey full of spell-casting, potion-making, puzzle-solving, lessons, dueling and much more for players of all ages to enjoy.”

All of these deals are naturally only available for a limited time. More specifically, they all run between September 10 and September 16, with the variation being platform dependent. In the case of both games, these prices are the lowest both have ever been, so it may not get any better than these deals for a while.