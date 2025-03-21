Harry Potter Online RPG From Hogwarts Legacy Developer Reportedly Leaked

It looks like the developer behind Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software, is working on a Harry Potter online RPG. We know the Utah-based studio is working on Hogwarts Legacy 2, but it appears WB Games has expanded the studio to a two project team, which wouldn’t be very surprising considering the massive success of Hogwarts Legacy, WB Games’ best-selling game to date.

Before Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software was far from a premier studio. Outside of its stint with Disney Infinity, it has largely worked on middling licensed games. To this end, its last game before breaking out with Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 was the poorly received 2017’s Cars 3: Driven to Win. Why is this context relevant? Well, because of some job listings and a complimentary leak.

Across multiple job listings, Avalanche Software is hiring for an “online multiplayer RPG.” Now Hogwarts Legacy is not an online multiplayer RPG, so unless some major changes are being made for the sequel, it is unlikely these job listings are related to Hogwarts Legacy 2. In fact, if they were, the project would just be disclosed in the job listing rather than kept secret.

To this end, it appears Avalanche Software is working on a separate game that is an online multiplayer RPG. There is no guarantee it will be a Harry Potter game, but surely the studio is a Harry Potter studio for the foreseeable future. Not only because of the success of Hogwarts Legacy, but because of the importance of the IP to WB. Further, when you factor in the context the studio hasn’t found a great deal of success beyond the IP, it seems unlikely WB would tap them for any work beyond Harry Potter.

We have more than just job listings though. Over on social media platform X, well-known leaker XOXLEAK — primarily known for leaks on Marvel Rivals — relays word of a survey that was sent out for an upcoming playtest of the game, asking for feedback on various things, including whether players prefer menu-based lobbies or lobby-based lobbies.

Other things reportedly mentioned in the survey include: the ability to spectate, character customization, sense of community, and player profile customization. The latter includes badges, titles, characters, and animated backgrounds.

Unfortunately, right now we don’t have any official details, just job listing speculation and this leak. If this changes though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to let us know what you think. Would you be interested in a Harry Potter online multiplayer RPG from the Hogwarts Legacy studio?