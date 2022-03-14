PlayStation State of Play Focusing on Hogwarts Legacy Announced

PlayStation has officially announced a new State of Play that will be entirely dedicated to the upcoming video game Hogwarts Legacy. The PlayStation State of Play will specifically take place this coming Thursday, March 17th, at 5PM ET/2PM PT and will include a bunch of news about the upcoming title from Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games under the Portkey Games label. Given that it is still tentatively set to release this year, it is entirely possible that a firm release date is announced.

“The show will run for about 20 minutes,” the official PlayStation blog post, attributed to WB Games Avalanche Community Manager Chandler Wood, reads in part, “featuring over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay captured on PS5, and concluding with some insight from a few members of the team at Avalanche Software who are bringing the Wizarding World to life.”

The announcement also indicates that there will be a corresponding PlayStation blog post about the title following the event, which is pretty typical. You can check out the official announcement from PlayStation’s Twitter account for yourself below:

Wands at the ready for an all new State of Play focused on Hogwarts Legacy, featuring an extended first look at gameplay this Thursday, March 17 at 2 PM PT: https://t.co/TwujdB2cBr pic.twitter.com/bFZMWjdZ2t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 14, 2022

Rumors and reports of some kind of Hogwarts Legacy update or trailer happening this month have been frequent over the past several weeks. Things have been relatively quiet from developer Avalanche Software and Warner Bros. Games since delaying the title to this year in early 2021. A brief official update at the end of last year indicated that we could hear more news soon, and it appears that “March 2022” is the “soon” in this case.

As noted above, the new PlayStation State of Play focusing on Hogwarts Legacy is set for this Thursday, March 17th, at 5PM ET/2PM PT. Hogwarts Legacy itself is tentatively set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam later this year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Harry Potter-based video game right here.

