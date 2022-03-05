New Hogwarts Legacy Tease Gives Harry Potter Fans Hope

Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter Game from WB Games, was revealed for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in the summer of 2020. The game was originally slated to release in 2021, but within the first month of the new year, it was delayed to this year. It’s now March 2022, and we still don’t have a release date for the game and Harry Potter fans have grown desperate for the game’s second-ever trailer, especially after months and months of rumors that it was imminent. That said, it may finally be imminent.

Over on Twitter, Podcast Now relayed word that on March 10 the game will “supposedly” resurface with a new trailer. Responding to this, a former developer on the game, Troy Leavitt, tweeted the following: “Neither confirming nor denying the rumor, but the timing seems about right to me.I guess we’ll see!” This sentence was capped with a smiley face. Obviously, we don’t need to explain why Leavitt would know about when the game is going to be re-revealed, however, we can’t say this is a concrete tease either because it’s prefixed with “neither confirming nor denying.”

For now, file this potential tease in the speculation category. There’s nothing undeniable and concrete here, but it is enough to have many Harry Potter fans excited.

Hogwarts Legacy is in development for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Below, you can read more about the game.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be. Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark wizards, and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”