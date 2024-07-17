Hogwarts Legacy Drops to One of its Lowest Prices Ever

The hugely popular Hogwarts Legacy is on sale at one of its lowest prices ever for a limited time. Since its release in 2023, Hogwarts Legacy has been discounted a fair number of times. However, given how well the open-world title has continued to sell, WB Games never made any of these discounts all that low. Fortunately, for those who have continued to hold off when it comes to buying Hogwarts Legacy, a new offer might very much be worth jumping on.

As of today, both the PlayStation and Xbox digital storefronts have started major new promotions that see hundreds of games getting their prices cut. Hogwarts Legacy happens to be one of these games that has been hit with a sale as both marketplaces have taken 60% off of its normal value. This means that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Hogwarts Legacy are now retailing for $27.99. Conversely, the last-gen, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One iterations are retailing for $23.99.

By all accounts, this is one of the best deals that there has ever been for Hogwarts Legacy. In the months ahead, we’ll surely end up seeing more discounts for the Wizarding World title and those offers will potentially surpass the one here. Still, if you’re hungry for a new game to play in the dog days of the summer, then you should consider this deal before it ends later this month.

To learn more about Hogwarts Legacy, you can get a look at the game’s release trailer and synopsis attached below.

Hogwarts Legacy

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover magical beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents and become the wizard you want to be.

Experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Discover the feeling of living at Hogwarts as you make allies, battle Dark Wizards and ultimately decide the fate of the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it. Live the Unwritten.”