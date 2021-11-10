Hogwarts Legacy Release Date Possibly Hinted At

Hogwarts Legacy, the new Harry Potter game scheduled to release next year via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When in 2022, WB Games hasn’t said, but it looks like it may be no sooner than May 1. During a recent interview, Warner Bros. general manager Rachel Wakley seem to suggest the new game will be the franchise’s second major release of 2022, following the next Fantastic Beasts film, which is scheduled to release in April.

“We have two major releases; a film and a game, that will be sure to generate incredible excitement amongst fans,” said Wakley. “The first is the film release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, now announced to be releasing on the 8th of April in the UK. The third instalment is sure to be a real fan favorite. The second major release of 2022 will be a new console game: Hogwarts Legacy. The reaction to the trailer for this has been amazing and it looks set to be a huge success. We know that gaming is such an important part of the market and one that we have to be involved in. From what we’ve seen, the launch will be well worth the wait and will deliver a unique way for fans to interact with the franchise.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Right now, the language is vague enough here that this conclusion should be taken with a grain of salt. That said, if any of the implicated parties provide any type of update to the situation with any type of comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

Hogwart’s Legacy is scheduled to release sometime next year, possibly sometime after April, via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Embark on a journey through familiar and new locations as you explore and discover fantastic beasts, customize your character and craft potions, master spell casting, upgrade talents, and become the wizard you want to be.”

H/T, Toy World Magazine via Gaming Bolt.