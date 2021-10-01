New Hogwarts Legacy Footage Rumored to Appear Very Soon

WB Games and developer Avalanche Studios revealed Hogwarts Legacy, a new action-adventure game set in the world of Harry Potter, last year in September 2020. Since that time, however, news on the project has been completely nonexistent. Outside of a delay to 2022 that was announced by WB Games earlier this year, the publisher hasn’t opted to give fans another glimpse at the title just yet. Fortunately, it sounds like this silence surrounding the game will soon be ending if a new rumor is any indication.

According to a reputable video game industry leaker that simply goes by “Millie A.” on social media, WB Games is planning to reveal more of Hogwarts Legacy in the near future. Specifically, in response to one inquiry, Millie said that the upcoming title is set to be shown off at some point this month or later in the year at The Game Awards. For reference, The Game Awards 2021 are set to take place on December 9. Assuming that this information that is being shared by Millie is accurate, then it means that we should definitely see Hogwarts Legacy in some capacity before the year comes to a close.

This month or December’s Game Awards. — Millie A (@millieamand) October 1, 2021

Per usual with stories of this ilk, it’s important to take what has been expressed with a grain of salt. That being said, Millie has had an excellent track record in recent months. Not only did she share early information about the newly-reported remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater ahead of time, but she also teased Insomniac Games’ Marvel’s Wolverine on social media a few days prior to its official announcement. While it remains to be seen if WB Games will show off more of Hogwarts Legacy quite soon, Millie’s consistency in recent months suggests that she has some sort of insider knowledge about the title.

At the moment, the only thing we know for certain about Hogwarts Legacy is that it’s set to release at some point in 2022. When the game does end up coming about, it will release across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

What are you hoping to see from Hogwarts Legacy when it next is shown off? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.