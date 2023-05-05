Hogwarts Legacy Releases New Update With Patch Notes

Hogwarts Legacy has gotten a pretty big new update and the patch notes are very expansive. Hogwarts Legacy is without a doubt one of the biggest games of 2023 and will likely continue to be well into awards season at the end of the year. It managed to fulfill the fantasy of being a Hogwarts student so many Harry Potter fans had and gave us al rich open world with no shortage of exciting spells to cast. With all of that said, the game was a massive success and Warner Bros. sees it as a franchise moving forward, which seems like a sequel is confirmed. As of right now, there are no plans for DLC, but Avalanche is still supporting the game in various ways.

A new update for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it's pretty huge. While it has a ton of fixes for various bugs, performance issues, and so on, it also adds some new content. Those who have arachnophobia can toggle an accessibility option known as Arachnophobia Mode which changes the look of spiders to give them a less threatening appearance via roller skates and other cosmetic changes. They've also been changed to remove or reduce the types of noises they make, however the image of the spider in the field guide remains unedited. You can view the full list of notes below.

Arachnophobia Mode

An Arachnophobia Mode has been added to the accessibility options. When toggled on, this mode:

on, this mode:

Changes all enemy spider appearances

Reduces and removes spider skitters and screeches

Removes small spider ground effect spawners

Makes static spider corpses in the world invisible

Collision is still active to prevent players from getting stuck when toggling this setting

toggling this setting

Note that spider images in the Field Guide remain unchanged

Professor Ronen Themed Cosmetic Gear

Added support for the new Professor Ronen Cosmetic Set Twitch Drops

Additional Fixes

Resolved Lodgok's Helm of Urtkot quest lock, preventing players from continuing with the quest

continuing with the quest

Did some laundry after students pointed out that robes looked dirty

Multiple save game fixes

Identified and resolved multiple collections and Field Guide Page issues

Resolved multiple issues that could cause the player to fall out of the world

Performance

Resolved multiple potential crashes

Performance fixes and optimizations

And more than 500 additional fixes. You can read the full detailed notes below.

Bug Fixes:

General

Online

Resolved non-offensive player names being restricted when naming a character: HL-50



Updated Israel EULA mapping from ae-AR to en-GB"

Gameplay

Missions



Resolved gaps between walls being present at various locations





Resolved collision related issues at various location in and out of combat





Resolved re-spawning issues with Gobstones after they have been collected: HL-1894





Resolved avatar being able to move a lantern to an unreachable location when using Windgardium Leviosa making it impossible to progress.





Resolved the Ancient Magic barrier persisting after defeating all the enemies





Resolved Professor Weasley not being at the entrance of the Ravenclaw dorms after waking up





Resolved Accio Ball fail mission becoming stuck





Resolved player being able to escape Hogwarts as Professor Black





Resolved the player being able to defeat Leander and Nellie with Incendio and they will remain actively moving





Resolved the collision for the Slytherin common room entrance always being present





Resolved failing the mission with the key of admittance causes the key to disappear: HL-974





Resolved an issue with the camera shaking uncontrollably if placing the Accio box with the treasure directly under the regular one





Resolved mission not progressing past "defeat the enemies" in final area





Resolved Sebastian spinning in Devil's Snare tunnel side area: HL-518





Resolved there being no collision on the right side of the shop's roof Dogweed & Deathcap: HL-3046





Resolved one of the bells being stuck behind stairs at the bell towers by using Wingardium Leviosa





Resolved intermittent fog being present close to Professor Fig's Classroom





Resolved fog having unintended behavior in a room in the Headmasters office: HL-12376





Resolved volume water not calculating correctly: HL-47





Resolved an issue when untracking and activating, mission icon is in the ground





Resolved the Hogwarts South Battle Arena not having a checkmark after being completed: HL-7777





Resolved the chests not being able to be collected in various locations





Resolved beast in a cage not being rescued after opening the cage: HL-1390





Resolved visible gaps on the ground at various locations in the open world





Resolved Jackdaw's statues having a chance of not falling, remaining inaccessible.





Resolved issue when leaving the game just when the Avatar gets inside the book may block the progress: HL-2953





Resolved when reloading inside the open room after solving the puzzle will cause the avatar to respawn trapped.





Resolved avatar falling out of world through a spot near Hogwarts West Valley





Resolved Graphorn disappearing during battle.





Resolved objective description finding and returning Rabe's wand errors.





Resolved hanging crate taking a long time to fall down after the pulley is destroyed





Resolved Dorran being immobile after the cinematic where the centaurs arrive





Resolved a Note disappearing from a body after the avatar casts Confringo on it





Resolved West Hall- Art – gameplay investigateable mesh missing and does not match with the related guide page





Resolved defeating Ranrok's loyalists without getting detected and using Disillusionment blocks mission progression: HL-11365





Resolved using bone clusters meant for another part of a puzzle blocking a mission





Resolved an invisible collision in the Central Hall near the Library





Resolved avatar and NPCs getting stuck for a while due to an invisible collision on a step outside J. Pippin's Potions at Hogsmeade





Resolved the target lock from Clock Tower's pendulum being misplaced blocking the avatar from casting spells on it when positioned by its side





Resolved ehe Avatar becoming stuck on a loop by saving on the platform after losing the match and closing the title: HL-11476





Resolved mission beacon appearing improperly if the avatar dies during the goblin fight





Resolved Kogawa becoming stuck outside between missions





Resolved Helga Hufflepuff being seen in a Portrait in Central Hall





Resolved the races not being skipped if the player chooses to skip them via the "Skip Trial" prompt after failing them at least twice in Story difficulty





Removed unintended plane observed over the water in the open world





Resolved a black screen occurring when releasing beasts into the Vivarium





Resolved objective updates triggering late and authority figures appearing late after unlocking first door





Resolved avatar blocking the spot on the rock that Poppy is supposed to climb, otherwise it will cause her to walk off and not climb the rock





Resolved Conjuration Chests not giving out their loot after being opened: HL-3868





Resolved Fig getting stuck on a roof by using a broom at the start of the mission





Resolved the avatar being able to jump off the bridge next to the Ravenclaw Tower while being the Headmaster





Resolved a visible seam on the pillar in Central Hall





Resolved an issue with quest step to Hogsmeade being delayed





Resolved Reparo bridge not having any animation when being repaired





Resolved Reparo bridge flickering after it is repaired





Resolved three torches failing to light up blocking the mission from being completed





Resolved consumables not being restored to the original amount if they're used up prior to the wave, after restarting/quitting the North Coast battle arena





Fixed door for Headmasters room





Resolved Vivarium animation and save locking when updating game: HL-6449





Resolved misleading paths when tracking the missions





Resolved the Mountain Cave Ruins stop streaming when the player loads in the game during the transition





Resolved mission not appearing on the Quest Log if the Avatar interacts with Clothilde after defeating Selwyn





Resolved player getting game over screen when restarting from last save after defeating the troll





Resolved world marker pulsing when the player needs to return to Herbology class





Resolved issue with control lockout for side mission does not occur if the player fast travels after another mission





Resolved player getting stuck when jumping over the banister in the Hufflepuff Common Room





Resolved Sebastian Sallow getting stuck spinning in circles outside the Restricted Section entrance





Resolved the Phoenix being able to escape from the mountain cave when hit by Depulso





Resolved the lore notes and the chests in the Kogawa's office disappearing when the avatar approaches the office





Resolved avatar being able to go out of bounds by jumping over the rocks





Resolved Ominis getting stuck on the ceiling of the undercroft making it impossible to finish the mission





Resolved there being no interact prompt to interact with Poppy after collecting the moonstone





Resolved avatar entering library without learning Disillusionment using collision





Resolved ghost detecting the avatar in a wrong section and stalling the mission





Resolved Deek appearing inside the wall of "Room of Requirements" blocking the mission progression





Resolved the player being able to use the wait function in-between mission objectives, blocking the player from starting the Quidditch pitch Broom Trial





Resolved there not being any nav mesh inside of the player shop





Resolved the wand chest streaming out when the avatar flies





Resolved students standing on broom and having no faces when loading during the mission





Resolved mission pathing not leading the player to the mission entry point after completing





Resolved arena blockade lingering for a moment after casting Reparo on the destroyed house





Resolved ancient magic not working correctly when Avatar reaches an unintended area





Resolved handing in moons without tracking the mission causing incorrect moon requirement to be displayed





Resolved collision related issues in and out of combat





Resolved Sebastian Sallow being idle in library after mission





Resolved the Avatar is able to return Biscuit to Garnuff even without having it





Resolved the Camera following the first cinematic of the mission zooms in too much





Resolved avatar jumping over the shifting stairs to get stuck in the treasure area





Resolved issue with the Avatar being able to jump outside the castle into an out of bounds spot with no "return to quest area" countdown





Resolved an issue with the user being unable to track/untrack the 'The Sky is the limit' mission directly in the map





Resolved free aim tutorial appearing after almost completing the mission





Resolved missing interact prompt when entering the elevator from the Underground Harbor





Resolved avatar being able to fall OOW inside a cave below the ground from a corner of the house in front of the mill in Irondale





Resolved a missing spider lair not showing up in open world





Resolved the avatar getting trapped in a collision at the entrance to Rackham's vault, and will be forced to restart the game





Resolved issue with avatar getting stuck between a chair, sofa and a box, located in Pitt-Uppon Ford Hamlet





Resolved waypoints disappearing after failing the mission





Resolved Jackdaw statue getting stuck inside the wooden floor of the owlery blocking mission progression





Resolved mission being blocked when loading an autosave made after "Speak with Anne and Solomon"





Resolved items that appear inside boxes after learning Wingardium Leviosa disappearing when the Avatar uses Accio on them





Resolved avatar's feet clipping visibly





Resolved out of world being visible when the avatar stands in the entrance of vault





Resolved avatar being able to get into the water using Highwing and not getting out unless it mounts the broom





Resolved box clipping through the Depulso platform at the final Lumos puzzle area of the Collector's cave dungeon





Resolved cliff base being above the ground allowing avatar to see out of bounds





Resolved there being a long delay before the final conversation with Jackdaw triggers after the pumpkin game





Resolved missing collision in a tree outside the Combat Challenge





Resolved after completing the "Dark Arts Arena", defeated one time causes the enemies to not spawn when retrying





Resolved when avatar meets Lodgok outside the tavern, he turns back and returns to Hogsmeade by walking





Resolved Kogawa missing from her office



Doors



Resolved leaving and reentering the dungeon may cause the doorway to become blocked: HL-2199





Resolved the Avatar gets stuck between the wall and the spinning door.





Resolved doors being kept open too long to help with streaming





Resolved the haunted house door standing out when the Avatar cast Revelio: HL-6617



World Events



Resolved black debug planes being visible when the Dancing Shoes WOW event triggers





Resolved Dancing Shoes being triggered while still in the store





Resolved interacting the first time with Ice Garden freezing the game





Removed Ice Garden world events from game





Resolved Zonko clipping with a door at the end of the WOW event





Resolved WE_ICE_GARDEN_RUNAWAY not spawning and blocks all variations



NPC



Resolved issue with characters spawning in wrong direction or incorrectly





Resolved incorrect or erratic pathing and navigation





Resolved treadmilling issues





Optimization adjustments to lower the distance when NPCs on the way to Hogsmeade, Hogwarts and other locations





Resolved vendor floating over the sea at Clagmar Coast: HL-4636





Resolved NPC hands floating far above desk with specific animation transitions





Resolved Poacher Ranger treadmilling onto a wall when the Avatar casts Disillusionment and hides after a cutscene





Resolved bumping the elf causing the NPC to multiply and stack on the pumpkin





Resolved issue with Avatar talking with "Clifford Cromwell", he would reintroduce himself again





Resolved Ellie Peck in Brood and Peck having 3 Vendor Icons





Resolved station misplacement causing the NPC not to interact with the railing





Resolved misplaced stations causing the NPC to clip with the couch





Resolved animation issue with ghost painting a picture in Hogsmeade





Resolved NPCs using certain stations being misplaced, noticeably floating in the air during Halloween





Resolved misplaced creepy man station making the NPC lean into nothing





Resolved NPC using station clipping with the environment





Resolved disappearing animation from goblins NPCs not beiong displayed correctly





Resolved generic Prefect NPC seen walking in mid-air in the room before going in the Athenaeum





Resolved a student being seen standing next to the player while Professor Black announces the house cup winner





Resolved floating NPCs due to winter decoration near Honeydukes





Resolved long delay on Ronen





Resolved station Grindstone being under the surface making Helen Thistlewood walk through the ground and then appear out of nowhere in Upper Hogsfield





Resolved world not streaming in when loading the title after opening the legendary chest inside the Venomous Tentacula room: HL-807





Resolved Lucan getting stuck walking in the same place after completing mission





Resolve NPCs not being transferred between locations in low population settings





Resolved interacting with Deek while entering the vivarium for the first time can skip the cinematic and generate issues





Resolved Sebastian Sallow behaving incorrectly after being caught and retrying the mission





Resolved Thornback Matriarch getting stuck on a loop between animations after spawning





Resolved Natty walking off and getting stuck walking up a hill backwards





Resolved the Avatar being able to push the hanging crate with Depulso when it is falling, affecting the landing





Resolved Diffindo not targeting enemies correctly if they are falling or lying on the floor





Resolved the ability to cause Marmaduke's sarcophagus to disappear by casting certain spells on it





Resolved Levioso not properly destroying a Yellow Shield





Resolved students colliding with the Avatar and getting stuck





Resolved interacting with vendors causing an unintended camera angle





Resolved misplaced stations causing the NPC to clip with the couch





Resolved student NPCs not leaving the classroom after completing mission





Resolved the avatar being able to hear the mission giver even if they are not present and suddenly appears





Resolved NPC Alfred Lawley walking against the wall indefinitely when getting alert from the other side of the wall



Combat



Resolved spiders spawned by the Acromantula keep attacking on the Arena's victory screen: HL-5171





Resolved when using Glacius and Confringo to damage Inferi it does not remove its invulnerability stat





Resolved troll not attacking when Avatar is close to a wall





Resolved when dodging the first swing of a Troll parry attach with a blink the second attack will teleport in front of the avatar





Resolved when dodging the first swing with a blink the next club smashing onto the ground attack will be unblockable from Troll





Resolved issue when avatar dies during the first time doing the encounter the Enemies reappears in different positions.





Resolved the enemies being able to activate their shields even after the avatar has won the duel





Resolved rock wall no longer being highlighted early with manual target





Resolved an issue when the avatar fails a spell, the second failure is triggered once the dummy gets up





Resolved character partial wetness from wading not displaying





Resolved the DW Animagus transformation being broken





Resolved while fighting the 'Poacher Animagus' and casting Levioso and then Transformation, the enemy won't turn back to its original form





Optimization in delaying the Death FX





Resolved Trolls being able to dash for an excessive long distance when attacking the Avatar after they perform a Swift dodge roll: HL-3853





Resolved Forest Troll disengaging from combat in a bandit camp





Added a vertical root motion to the spider squish finisher animation





Removed 180 rotation on the main control of spider squish finisher animation





On easy mode, players can defeat opponents without breaking their shield





Resolved spiders – While in their explode-able "on-fire state" not exploding when taking death blow damage while in air





Resolved avatar being able to cast ancient magic during stealth portion disrupting enemy





Resolved Graphorn getting stuck on rocks in fight arena





Resolved chance dummy's textures stretch after being hit with Glacius then hitting the ground





Resolved spider webs producing a frozen square texture when the Avatar casts Glacius on them





Resolved an issue in the last part of the witches tomb the Inferis not attacking the avatar when standing on the Depulso platform





Resolved in the South Coast Battle Arena, being able to get the Armored Troll stuck in a spot





Resolved Victor Rookwood standing off screen during the wand linking





Resolved an issue with enemies (Hogwarts Protector / Guardian) not animating properly when hit with abilities





Resolved Training Dummies not reacting correctly when hit by Expelliarmus





Resolved the River Troll not attacking the avatar at a certain distance





Resolved the Avatar not being able to perform the Ancient Magic Finisher while aiming





Resolved Animagus in Wolf form being affected by Transformation while in the air does not revert to their normal form





Resolved pickups getting destroyed





Resolved issue just before the final fight with the Pensieve Guardian the enemies can disappear while fighting with them causing a delay on the mission





Resolved enemy combatants disappearing





Resolved corruption effect disappearing from the troll when it is hit by the avatar





Resolved Dugbogs not being harmed when lifted by the tongue





Resolved enemies getting stuck in fear animations if the avatar uses the ancient magic finisher just before failing a mission





Resolved being able to pull board out of door without breaking the board, causing door to not open





Resolved generic student NPC treadmilling when fast traveling to Grand Staircase Floo Flame





Resolved Dorothy Dencourt getting stuck in the door of her house making it impossible to get in after finishing her routine walk in Upper Hogsfield





Resolved delay on one of the enemy shields not showing up correctly during the mission





Resolved Troll Lair Troll disengages from combat and fazes through wall





Resolved spider lairs only spawning baby spiders





Resolve during the second encounter with the Inferis they do not attack the avatar if it remains on the ramp





Resolved Poacher Ranger cloak reacting oddly to Glacius





Resolved Acromantula joining combat while crawling over hole in cave





Resolved Pensieve Guardian´s Blue-Orb Attack not being able to be countered





Resolved the Troll being able to get stuck on a sign mid-fight



Cinematics



Resolved a chance of random T4 Student appearing between characters: HL-7500





Resolved Claire Beaumont animation expression transitions





Resolved Adelaide Oakes intense robe clipping issues during cinematics





Resolved Kogawa cinematic starting prematurely during fade out transition





Resolved issue with avatar's wand being visible in their hand during the cinematic





Resolved Professor Hecat sliding to her spot before setting up the dueling table





Resolved both Prof. Ronen and the Avatar floating in the air during the cinematic





Resolved Sebastian being positioned in front of the camera during the last cinematic with Professor Garlick





Resolved Niamh Fitzgerald missing from her portrait in the map chamber





Resolved the avatar being able to use the target lock on Guardians during the cinematic





Resolved avatar's robes appearing before Fig makes them appear: HL-11993





Resolved avatar's hand not positioned correctly when grabbing the potion





Resolved camera freezing in one place after talking to Garreth Weasley before starting





Resolved the avatar seeming to have no legs for a moment due to improper coat collision





Resolved Sebastian Sallow's Robe clipping through body at end of cinematic





Resolved missing black screen transitions when skipping the certain cinematics





Resolved black lines appearing on the Summoner's Court platform during the cinematic





Resolved the avatar clipping with the camera at the end of the cutscene when entering the Ravenclaw's room





Resolved Professor Ronen being out of place during the end of year cinematic: HL-11595





Resolved Professor Onai's bracelet clipping through her forearm





Resolved NPC's having their eyes misaligned during cinematics: HL-316





Resolved skipping the final cinematic places the Avatar in the middle of the room





Resolved the book on the pedestal disappearing during the transition into the cutscene





Resolved preview videos taking unusually long time to load in





Resolved avatar being able to cast Revelio during the cinematic





Resolved a missing part of the texture in the left armpit of the avatar after winning pumpkin game





Resolved issue of avatar being sent out of world when using skip functionality





Resolved Fig not having the book in a part of the cinematic





Resolved random NPC that walked in front of Cressida during the cinematic





Resolved black flickers appearing on the Avatar's back during the cinematic





Resolved being able to open the Tools Wheel and the Spell Tab during the cinematic





Resolved black flickers on the avatar's robes during the cinematic where the Field Guide is given to the avatar





Resolved avatar's tongue being seen clipping through their teeth when they talking





Resolved a black screen allowing the avatar to do basic casts and spells can appear instead of cinematic





Resolved Grotto entrance appearing before the cinematic Squid Door playing





Optimization to speed up initialization of conversations





Resolved camera angle issue of Sophronia Franklin, the mission giver, obstructing the final cinematic





Resolved not able to continue with the mission when closing the title during cinematics



Puzzles



Resolved Moth near Fig's classroom disappearing when the avatar is carrying it to the Mothframe





Resolved Lumoths ignoring spinners and not attaching





Resolved Snidgets not being found if the Avatar finishes the moonstone puzzle prior to starting the quest: HL-4430





Resolved low LOD on fire puzzles in Hogwarts





Resolved missing collision on the wall next to the Incendio puzzle cube





Resolved blocking the progression by placing the Accio Platform in the middle of the bridge puzzle and resetting the room





Resolved the puzzle cube not respawning and getting stuck mid-air multiple times





Resolved characters disappearing during dialogues if a Merlin Trial was completed just before the interaction



Conversations



Resolved general conversation timing issues





Resolved issue when interacting with Kogawa outside her room causes the Avatar to be teleported back to her room





Resolved avatar popping during conversations





Resolved a chance for cinematic to present misplaced camera while on stairs





Resolved the avatar shifting up and down during the conversation with Natsai





Resolved Ominis holding two wands to one wand in different conversations





Resolved Natsai and Sebastian's necks briefly stretching up during the Three Broomsticks conversation: HL-11584





Resolved flashing light just after the conversation with Natty





Resolved Thomas Brown arm traversing his body if quickly skipping conversation





Resolved the arm of Sacharissa Tugwood making weird movements while talking to the Avatar





Resolved subtle flickering on Sharp and Avatar's faces during conversation





Resolved talking with Niamh Fitzgerald after starting mission, the camera gets stuck in the right pillar





Resolved hands clipping with shoulders during conversations





Resolved the camera staying locked on Dorothy Sprottle during a conversation



Characters



Resolved general clipping instances with gear and hair combinations: HL-4080





Resolved ambient beasts can't return to their normal shape





Resolved Cedar Rivet Gloves and Forest Rivet Gloves having unexpected textures





Resolved Orange Eye of Newt Goggles appearing identical to the Brown Eye of Newt Goggles: HL-1117





Resolved Intro outfit and robe not being available in your Gear Appearances by default: HL-4880





Created model for the Arachnophobia version of Spider – meshes and textures





Created Acromantula balloon model for Arachnophobia mode





Resolved Fig's robes clipping through his torso after the final repository reveal





Creation, updates and support for new Ronen Themed Gear for male and female





Resolved Dorothy Dencounrt AO issue on her hands by changing her SRXO





Resolved ceramic mask having a wrong positioning on the avatar's head after casting Disillusionment





Resolved avatar's clothes looking dirty: HL-344



Avatar



Resolved Avatar getting stuck at various locations in the game





Resolved issue of avatar dying jumping over railing





Resolved the Avatar not alerting the enemies if the player quits the mission after taking the invisible cloak and loads another save file





Resolved the avatar getting stuck between some ruins walls and lose all control input





Resolved the avatar's shadow not connecting to their feet





Resolved Lumos light passing through the headwear and illuminates the Avatar's head





Optimization to remove/delete objects at locations avatar respawning points to avoid becoming stuck: HL-2911





Resolved avatar becoming stuck in a swimming animation after jumping within a dive spot cave





Resolved avatar bouncing on the water while swimming: HL-47





Resolved the avatar getting stuck under water near The Watermill wheel





Resolved avatar getting stuck on the rails of the staircase that leads to the 'Room of Requirement'





Resolved avatar getting stuck in a toilet cubicle in the Witch's Bathroom





Resolved bad robe issue on avatar





Resolved avatar getting stuck in a pile of packages after using Reparo on them





Resolved the avatar having a lazy eye: HL-316





Resolved avatar headtracking





Resolved the avatar being controlled during the cinematic of the door of the Room of Admittance





Resolved the avatar becoming stuck / trapped between a telescope and railing in the Astronomy Tower





Resolved the avatar being able to jump off the bridge while being the Headmaster





Resolved the avatar getting stuck behind the elevator at the end of the dungeon





Resolved avatar headtracking abruptly focusing on more than one point upon entering Underground Harbor





Resolved the avatar getting stuck at the entrance of a goblin tent





Resolved the avatar headtracking abruptly focusing on more than one point upon entering Underground Harbor





Resolved avatar being able to reverse the rotation of the Shifting Stairs which can lead to OOW content





Resolved the avatar being able to glide and stay in midair at the dungeon





Resolved the avatar being able to get trapped between a chariot and some rocks





Resolved the avatar getting stuck and it being impossible to go out without turn off the title





Resolved the avatar getting stuck in the roof of the shop "Flutes and Lutes" due to a missing collision





Resolved the avatar being able to fall OOW through some textures of the mountain next to a Puffskein Den





Resolved avatar not interacting with the crate after falling on the floor instead the grid





Resolved the avatar being rejected by the common room door





Resolved the Ancient Magic meter capping at two bars when loading a save from the main menu: HL-11989



Flight



Resolved broom flight boosting and vertical animation: HL-8140





Resolved light fading in and out on Moon Trimmer Broom





Resolved while mounting a broom, the player is performing an Ancient Magic throw will freeze the thrown object in place and it can be thrown again





Resolved avatar being able to climb to the top of the mountain surrounding the Tower Tunnel dungeon, allowing them to fly OOW





Resolved avatar flying out of bounds under barrier behind Falbarton Castle





Resolved hole in no-fly allowing player to enter old Forest region





Resolved avatar entering vault castle while flying in a broom





Resolved avatar being able to fly out of world through wall with broom





Updated new fly volumes





Resolved No Fly Zone border not appearing correctly





Resolved Headmaster's Office can be accessed via broom





Resolved getting stuck while trying to enter the San Bakar's Tower while mounting the Graphorn





Resolved the avatar being able to fly OOW through a missing collision in the mountain next to a Puffskein Den



Achievements/Trophies



Resolved Game not progressing after collecting the Guide Page





Resolved progress not given toward Challenges when defeating Inferi by using the 'Transformation' and 'Depulso' spells: HL-2980





Resolved the chests not being able to be collected in various locations





Updated location some Hogwarts items





Resolved "Combat" and "Quests" challenges remaining at 99% when completed, blocking the Avatar from reaching level 40 and 100% completion: HL-5331





Resolved an issue defeating all named enemies did not complete challenge: HL-2980





Resolved Great Hall Demiguise statue after patching game





Resolved Goblet of Fire Casket's Revelio Page respawning after patching game





Resolved issue with "A Forte for Achievement" being unlocked too earlier: HL-5331





Resolved "The Merlin's Beard!" achievement being collected without completing all the Merlin trials





Resolved the Overland's Collection Chests total counter only updating after all the Hogwarts and Hogsmeade chests are collected



Spells/Talents



Resolved the "Confringo Mastery" talent not breaking the shields with the small fiery projectiles





Resolved Alohomora VFX can be spammed with auto solve button





Resolved Wooden gate becoming stuck after using Transformation spell.





Resolved Revelio incorrectly revealing / highlighting Astronomy tables after they have been solved





Resolved issue when using Wingardium on objects, the objects do not break when hitting enemies





Resolved Diffindo spell not working inside the undercroft





Resolved using any spell that has an AoE effect near any animal will count towards the combo counter and will drop ancient magic particles





Resolved the user not being able to give any input to the character if hard quitting the title when learning Crucio





Resolved Glacius causing an odd behaviour on Ashwinders clothes when cast





Resolved issue with forgotten statue can grow in size after casting Reparo multiple times





Resolved player being able to break shields with the basic cast





Resolved Inferi tutorial needing a hold A to continue instead of tap A





Resolved Marmadukes sarcophagus incorrectly revealed / highlighted by Revelio when accessing the dungeon outside of the quest





Resolved AoE spells affecting enemies without entering a cooldown when used while aiming without targeting them





Resolved casting Descendo on a recently transformed enemy will cause it to fall through the ground





Resolved casting Depulso on the tree while levitating causes it to flip and float in the air





Resolved the avatar being able to cast Alohomora to the door leading to long hallway even though the lock is on the other side of the door





Resolved using Depulso on objects, they sometimes don't break on other enemies if they're too close





Resolved casting Accio to the hanging crate will make the crate fall in the floor making the avatar unable to interact with the crate blocking the progress





Resolved the ability to hit the ghost 'Nearly Headless Nick' with a vase using Accio





Resolved Hogwarts forgotten statue already repaired before the Player repairs it





Resolved Daedallian house chests being highlighted with Revelio even when they are in a different house





Resolved the statue not being rebuilt with Reparo





Resolved issue with Glacius not affecting the water





Resolved Wingardium Leviosa be able cast on targetable objects within Hogwarts, making the camera move in odd angles





Resolved player not being able to cast Accio or Wingardium Leviosa on the bones





Resolved an issue in getting stuck in one of the Reparo objects after Reparo'ing it





Resolved the avatar getting stuck on one of the Reparo objects during the Troll fight





Resolved Sebastian sitting on nothing at the end of the mission after learning Transformation





Resolved Crucio spell missing if the spell is cast too close to an enemy





Resolved the Swift talent spawning in a brighter light as VFX at night





Resolved cast basic attacks against the second crystal wall generating a light issue on basics VFX





Resolved weird Reparo animation when casting it on the wooden bridge





Resolved the second Reparo bridge during mission having an odd animation while being repaired





Resolved blue outlines being seen in incorrect locations when using Revelio on Merlin Trials



VFX



Resolved VFX Ring not being present when using "Wait" at a Mission Entry Point





Resolved whirlpool VFX issue when using swimming teleport





Fixed Wingardium excessive range





Resolved the Incendio VFX coming out in the wrong direction after rolling





Resolved issue with shield effects not showing





Resolved altering the Alcove visual style for the first time the VFX becomes misplaced





Updated timing of VFX to unlock triptych





Resolved issue with water/steam VFX disappearing briefly based on the angle of the camera





Resolved iteration transition effect is too intense on room architecture





Resolved Incendio Dragon Braziers (floor & wall mounted) briefly having a pixelated flame when ignited





Resolved particle effects for Ancient magic pickups remaining on indefinitely





Optimized rainbow VFX





Resolved no candy being visible in the avatar's hand when eating Whizzbees candy from a bowl





Optimization Troll Swing Cascade VFX





Resolved Wendelin the Weird Painting missing VFX





Resolved explosive barrels not exploding even though they are lit and then just disappear





Added new set of incinerate VFX for arachnophobia-mode spiders





Resolved ancient magic crater inside the dungeon havig a red halo flickering with white noise textures





Resolved volumetric wind not working





Resolved volumetric fog suddenly appearing when walking out the map chamber





Resolved when customizing the alcoves in the 'Room of Requirement' the VFX will be displayed on the wall to the right of the alcove and distort the Avatar's hand





Resolved issues with Guardian's attack(AM re-activate/recovery radial blasts VFX could be tilted to the side





Resolved the glow of the Deathly Hallows disappearing when moving the camera





Resolved fire VFX is not present in the fireplace inside the library





Resolved Felix Felicis potion remaining on after using a previous save





Resolved unnatural water behavior in the Green houses interior pond





Resolved dust VFX popping far away from the Graphorn





Resolved fire VFX is missing on campfires and candelabras





Updated the shadowy VFX particles on Death Appear and Disappear during the final combat sequence





Resolved there being a white fire in professor Weasley's office chimney





Resolved some Ancient Magic Hotspots not finishing VFX at the end cinematic after completing them





Resolved Inferius' VFX missing when it is defeated and its body just disappearing abruptly





Resolved the dirt appearing misplaced when the avatar puts the Mandrake into the pot





Removed odd VFX over Pensieve guardians before starting the combat



Owl Mail



The letter overlays the UI of the Owl Post

Accessibility

Resolved the 'Audio Visualiser's 'Ambient Conversation' icon lingering on screen when fighting Inferi



Added Arachnophobia mode to the Accessibility option



Resolved the Fireplace not having any UI interaction despite being highlighted in High Contrast Gameplay



Resolved Teacup not having any UI interaction despite being highlighted in High Contrast Gameplay



Removed Corruption VFX from the Arachnophobia mode spider version



Removed small crawling spiders for Arachnophobia mode



Adjusted the spider corpse assets that are already present in dungeons and lairs will remain on screen even if Arachnophobia mode is turned on



Resolved assets of small crawling spiders in the dungeon stages and in the open world when arachnophobia mode is active



Resolved issue with Arachnophobia Mode enabled spiders emitting a screech when burning causing discomfort to people with Arachnophobia



Resolved an issue of Arachnophobia mode not defaulting to Off



Resolved the 'Arachnophobia Mode' accessibility option not resetting to the default value when using the 'Reset to Defaults' menu feature



Resolved the animation after killing small spiders and exploding normal spiders still showing normal spider legs with the Arachnophobia mode On



Resolved spiders having texture issues when toggling Arachnophobia Mode on or off during battle



Resolved the body of the spider for the WE_ICE_GARDEN world event failing to be displayed correctly when activating Arachnophobia mode



Resolved spiders in dungeons not remaining unchanged with Arachnophobia mode is on

UI

Resolved minimap pathing displaying correctly



Updated minimap functionality: HL-7913



Fixed field guide locking



Resolved localization of Japanese line breaking rules not displaying correctly for low screen resolution



Resolved Map Changing to a black screen if the Player Presses the Pause Button During the Map Tutorial



Resolved minimap breaking after leaving poacher tent: HL-12306



Resolved icons disappearing from the map when quickly zooming in or out



Resolved Player losing ability to fast travel after abandoning quest while competing in broom races



Resolved damage numbers that are 5+ digits/figures are cutoff on Death's Trolls



Resolved issue when wearing a robe's hood, equipping a gear item will cause the hood icon to appear on all slots.



Resolved Field Guide page challenge counters not being consistent: HL-2376



Resolved floo flames missing for fast travel



Resolved holding the purchase key before the wand UI appears causing the cinematic to be black



Resolved an issue with giving a custom name to any beast causes its description to appear as debug/placeholder text while selling them to Brood and Peck: HL-8818



Resolved floo flames not being unavailable when loading an autosave after learning an unforgivable spell in the Undercroft: HL-5739



Resolved issue with quest beacons / icons flickering



Resolved cursor in the Menus to disappearing



Resolved missing house on the Hogsmeade map



Resolved reward icon remaining in the challenge after collecting the reward



Chance the item / tool wheel may become inaccessible after using Ancient Magic Throw



Resolved the pathing in the HUD changing and misleading the player



Resolved the Room of Requirement's Floo Flame UI guiding the avatar to the observation deck in the Astronomy Tower



Resolved the story difficulty "Skip Sequence" prompt for Astronomy Tables is missing its description instead showing its Title / Header twice



Resolved options in the Main Menu reverting to default after rebooting the title



Resolved fast traveling before mail tutorial causing busy state blocker



Resolved the text on the Giant Purple Toad's offspring cutting off at the top when font size is set to large



Resolved debug text [QUEST_GT01_01_THIEFRING] appearing when the player loot the "Signet Ring" item during mission



Resolved notes throughout the game not opening properly when interacted with



Resolved the message of the day text cooldown is very long and defaulting size always



Resolved the loading screen going pitch black for 22 seconds after using a Floo Flames



Resolved spell diamond not displaying spells correctly



Resolved an overlapping issue for location names in saved games section in main menu



Resolved floo flames being accessible on map when not visible



Resolved a virtual cursor being available during gameplay if the Avatar open and closes the Field Guide Map quickly using the Touchpad button



Resolved beast names "Gwyneira the Diricawl" and "Biscuit the Mooncalf" being cut off in Breeding Pen screen



Resolved Keenbridge hamlet not showing the Field Guide pages counter on the collectables tracker



Resolved text cutting off when choosing a breeding pair in Breeding Pen menu when text size is set to large



Resolved Fwopper den having a double icon



Resolved UI displaying an incorrect number of defeated enemies for a moment when a wave starts at the Battle Arena



Resolved locking up of the Pause Menu when trying to exit by pressing several buttons



Resolved Flying Page at the Fountain in Hogwarts Grounds not counting towards the Map counter or The Bell Tower Wing sector: HL-2376



Resolved Lucan appearing with two mission icons above his head



Resolved crash Fast Traveling to Hogsmeade after mission



Resolved the update history always displayed on the default English language instead of being localized to supported languages



Resolved female – Gear icon is missing and showing up as a red exclamation mark



Resolved Felix Felicis potion UI being slightly displaced and can causing an erratic animation when switching potions



Resolved red debug lines on top of the Hogwarts north combat challenge battle arena



Resolved icons not matching the spells when swapping to a new spell set during a battle



Resolved map counter for Collection Chests increasing for the Astronomy Wing area, instead of the counter for the Library Annex area



Resolved an issue with the mission UI updating even though the player doesn't start it



Resolved gear comparison when trying to sell unidentified gear displaying correctly



Resolved hood icon appearing on each equipment after activating and re-open the Gear menu



Resolved Leopold Babcocke's store being misplaced in the minimap



Resolved the minimap inside the underwater vault being inaccurate



Resolved 'Gregory the Smarmy' Revelio page does not count as collected on the UI



Resolved enemy damage numbers' option stops working when the 'Show Enemy/Target Info' option is set to off



Resolved pause menu getting stuck in transition when map is disabled



Resolved the player hanging on the MAP's menu if they select the Hogwarts map before the map tutorial going to Hogmeade asks for it



Resolved the player getting stuck in the shopping interface after attempting to interact with a vendor while Natsai's 'Owl Post' letter is being read



Resolved UI not popping up after completing mission

Audio

Resolved VO mission triggers and lines not delivering correctly



Resolved mission VO not playing naturally



Resolved pressing the skip button during the reveal of the next pensive will cause the audio and the subtitles to vanish.



Resolved skipping dialogue can lead to characters remaining in silence



Resolved many locations having no audio ambience



Resolved attenuation on the big waterfall



Resolved missing SFX in female antigravity hat animations



Resolved some Lodgok dialogue issues



Resolved straining one-sided Goblin door lacking any audio



Resolved location specific lines not playing correctly



Resolved caged Kneazle having no sound when crying for help



Adjusted cooldown of certain lines



General audio performance and optimizations enhancements



Resolved issue with Hogsmeade related dialogue playing when exiting location but should only play when entering



Resolved certain audio lines not being reproduced



Resolved generic NPC Prefect girl missing dialogue when detecting the avatar



Resolved lip sync missing throughout the game



Resolved VO dictionaries edge cases



Resolved audio and subtitles issues for optional strings for playerfemale-male and playermale-female not being played



Resolved no SFX being heard when the Hedge Maze retract after finding the chest at any Hedge Maze



Resolved Nora's dialogue line not being played at her location



Resolved every character besides the avatar is missing their lip-sync in Brazilian Portuguese



Resolved spamming triangle button making several Protego SFX reproduce simultaneously on the controller speaker



Resolve1d an issue with the avatar's mission VO starting to play while the shop is open



Resolved dialogue option about the tasks to learn Flipendo being available after having learnt the spell

Save Game

Fixed save game inconsistencies: HL-2953



Resolved reloading issues with missions



Resolved reloading the last save file after finishing the mission before collecting its related Field Guide Page will cause it to become uncollectable



Resolved online save transfer causing player to load in with spell diamond automatically filled



Resolved destroyed boxes respawning after doing a reload causing the Avatar to become stuck



Resolved reloading a mission after defeating enemies causes enemies to spawn inside tent



Resolved issue of platforms stop reading previously saved data



Resolved avatar spawning OOW when loading a save made inside one room of the Slytherin Common Room: HL-71



Resolved reloading a save in Kogawa's Office makes the Avatar go OOW: HL-6216



Resolved restarting from last save after completing mission causes arena walls to reappear and linger



Resolved avatar spawning OOW after loading a save on the corridor between the Library and Central Hall: HL-2650



Resolved reloading a save made during the Reparo objective after the troll fight fails the mission



Resolved saving and loading a save while inside the stone pillars type of Vault traps the avatar permanently



Resolved being unable to generate manual and autosaves: HL-3622



Resolved an issue generating two auto saves once the game opens



Resolved an issue where flushing the auto save cache wasn't going through the compression process



Resolved an issue with the save file leading to an infinite loading screen after the game is closed during Weasley's conversation: HL-7000



Resolved inconsistences found on the save data when transferring saves from Gen8 to Gen9 consoles



Resolved title generating two auto saves once the game opens



Resolved modification of the option "Upscale Sharpness" not correctly saving when the player restarts the game: HL-3153



Resolved reloading a save made right before talking with Grace, the mission becomes stuck on the "Return to Grace" mission step: HL-5684



Resolved issue to progress after placing a lantern on a pedestal then loading a save file.



Resolved when reloading a save after completing the astronomy table the table is not interactable



Resolved a save being reloaded after reading Jackdaw's clue will not advance mission step



Resolved loading a save created after having defeated Fastidio's for the final time causing him to attack the player even though he's already defeated



Resolved autosaves not showing the save icon and closing and opening the title creates progression loss



Resolved mission getting stuck on after restarting from last save



Resolved issue when creating a new character while having previous save data causing loading issues when selecting previous save



Resolved progression getting stuck when reloading an autosave during missions



Resolved abandoning quest sees the avatar fall to the ground when gameplay resume



Resolved pop-up message when there's not enough available space to save not pausing the title and maintaining controller input



Resolved the title remaining in a black screen if the avatar loads an autosave made after completing mission and solving the astronomy table for a second time



Resolved title generating corrupted manual and autosaves that makes the game crash when reloading it



Resolved reloading a save made on a corner of the Faculty Tower makes the avatar go OOW: HL-11915



Resolved reloading an autosave before the first encounter with Ranrok, leaves the player stuck behind closed doors

Performance

Resolved general platform crashes



Resolved memory leak with object state



Added general mission performance updates



Added general streaming optimization and updates



Resolved streaming of content causing avatar to be OOW



Optimization update for NPCS



Resolved graphical corruption issues at various locations of the game



Resolved dying and reloading a manual save from inside the Water causing a brief Soft Lock for the Avatar



Resolved crash on failure initiating online access



Resolved memory leaking when using Jinx cool down



Optimization to VFX for enemy & avatar shields



Optimization to Gear DB queries



Resolved a LoadMap crash



Resolved crash with getting damage over time



Optimization to several hitches within game



Resolved crash while navigating mission



Resolved crash fast travelling to the Central Hall



Resolved a crash when gameplay kept referencing the old world



Resolved crashes when using the fast travel after defeating the River Troll



Resolved crash in with water related volumes



Optimized sun fading issue in intro



Resolved hitch happening when hitting goblins with Stupefy



Resolved crash with Incendio



Resolved crash when accessing inventory items



Resolved crash for times when fog is turned off



Optimization reflection captures



Optimization to bad reflection popping on water



Resolved performance issues with ancient magic squash finisher on elevated Thornback Ambusher in Rune Door arena



Optimization with lighting



Optimization DB queries



Optimization to fix for infinite loop caused by running out of memory



Performance improvements at the end of the missions



Optimization in moving NPC VFX to soft references



Animation optimization



Resolved crash with critical finisher



Resolved infinite load screen when attempting to mission



Resolved load times of up to five minutes when entering the sanctuary



Resolved crash when running movies



Resolved crash when running destructible meshes



Resolved spell tool crash



Resolved crash with wizarding world linking



Resolved crash when loading save game in PerksTree



Resolved hitches happening multiple times a frame



General performance and optimization to stations



Resolved infinite loading screen after force shutting the game during the conversation with Weasley: HL-7000



Resolved crash after getting caught by death



Resolved general proxy and LOD updates/optimizations



Resolved crashes while finding references and garbage collection



Resolved poor performance occurring when certain trees are on-screen while Ray-Tracing is enabled



Resolved a crash with spell caster



Resolved TargetInfo crash



Optimization to shaders



Resolved a crash with navlinks



Fixed and cleaned up the library airlock



Resolved crashes during the boot sequence when launched on the bare minimal initial payload



Resolved hitches with Broom Enemy spawner



Optimized bink player url open to async thread for ambient paintings



Resolved extreme tile streaming issues being observed in the open world



Resolved a wheel item crash



Wingardium crash fix



Fixed crash with characters visibility



Fixed crash accessing HUD



Resolved UI loading screen crash



Resolved crash for LookingActor functionality



Resolved 'Something went wrong' message being displayed when trying to start the game without enough available space



Resolved several crashes during combat encounters



Resolved a crash with chaos collision



Resolved crash when reloading a save file after exiting to the main menu



Resolved a crash when accessing wand linking



Resolved a crash when accessing initializing tools



Resolved infinite loading screen if fast travelling to the Room of Requirement



Resolved being stuck in an infinite load after disconnecting controller while fast travelling



Resolved streaming issues with wall and several assets from a house when looking through outside the door in Irondale



Resolved streaming issue of furniture and other elements of Pitt-Upon Ford house when the avatar passes by the door



Optimization turning certain NPCs visibility mesh being considered for ray tracing



Resolved PhysicalMaterial crash



Resolved coastal entrance taking too long to stream in, blocking the avatar permanently if they fly through the tunnel



Resolved significant performance drops and hitches before entering vault twelve



Resolved last bridge on the way to the Dragon's nest presenting streaming issues



Resolved title crashing if the avatar uses 'Avada Kedavra' on 'Cassandra Manson' at the beginning of the boss fight



Resolved crash after casting Diffindo at a goblin in the southern battle arena



Resolved a soft lock happening when talking to Professor Weasley at the end of mission



Resolved a major hitch while following Professor Binns



Resolved general hitch issues throughout the game



Resolved crash when attempting to enter Horklump Hollow



Resolved crash during the first Knight fight



Removed Online Chat Plugin because it has a chance to crash game



Resolved general platform crashes



Resolved crash when fast traveling to Hogsmeade floo flames



Added spell impact optimization to fix hitches



Optimization when streaming in different wand styles at Ollivander's



Resolved one of the rooms leading to the first astronomy table having a streaming delay



Resolved hitches when the avatar loots any transfiguration or trait chests



Resolved door connecting the North Hall with Transfiguration Courtyard having streaming issues



Resolved the stairs leading to the Hufflepuff Basement having LOD issues and taking a while to load



Resolved the interior of the owlery not streaming in when the avatar looks through the top window

Miscellaneous

Resolved directional light popping on/off at certain times of day – Fixing up sun/moon



Changes and additions made to the game credits



Resolved light changing abruptly when the Avatar moves around near the Tower Tunnel



Resolved flickering lighting on the window left of the Demiguise in Fig's office



Resolved sparkle seaweed roughness.



Resolved Blue Light occurring outside of the Astronomy Tower After speaking to Amit



Resolved the camera experiencing intense vibrations when the platform overlaps the bridge



Resolved unintended shadow effect after casting Lumos



Resolved window's light streaming in and out when walking near the door that led to the Transfiguration Courtyard at day



Resolved sunlight streaming in and out when the Avatar is climbing the ladder to the Divination Classroom



Resolved issue with avatar casting no shadow in Gringotts vault



Resolved physics simulation crashes

PlayStation 5

Performance

UDS optimizations



Added PS5 Controller Firmware out of date popup for DualShock on PC Platforms



Updated a valid CachedSaveGameListInfo structure to help avoid PS5 from being overburdened and crashing.



Resolved transferring save data from PS4 to PS5 causing a suspended and unresponsive screen to appear for more than 30 seconds.

Trophies

Resolved Levioso Statue page already collected respawning again after importing a PS4 save file to PS5.

Audio

Resolved when using the original audio setting on a PS5 set to any language with VO available other than English, the character's lip-sync will not match the audio language

Xbox Series X/S

Performance

Resolved graphical corruption issues at various locations of the game.



Resolved the user no longer being able to return to the main menu after disconnecting and reconnecting the controller on the 'Installation Progress' screen.

PC

Performance

Resolved graphical corruption issues at various locations of the game



Optimizations for Apparate for PC low settings



Optimizations for DisApparate for PC low settings



Optimizations for Spell/AOE for Low PC



Resolved Avada Kedavra spell VFX not being visible with effects quality set to Low



Reduced spell VFX in Deathly Hallows



Resolved a framerate drop around the manor on Steamdeck



Resolved a frame drop from intro section of game up to reaching Hogwarts on Steamdeck



Resolved ChromaSDKPlugin Update 1.0.0.8 crash.



Updated NRD



Improved minimum pool sizes to prevent textures from getting too blurry



Shader type compilation optimization



Shader compilation performance updates and functionality enhancements

Achievements

Resolved issue with achievements do not follow Steam language

Controllers

Resolved back audio channels not playing and converting to 'vibration' when a 'DualSense' controller is set as the audio output



Resolved rumble vibration feature not functioning on Sony controllers



Dualsense controller support for PC



Resolved Xbox prompts showning when playing with a PS5 DualSense Edge controller



Resolved the d-pad interacting with the settings menu while the EULA is opened



Resolved Switch Pro Controller spell diamond action keys incorrectly replicating the Xbox controller

Display

Resolved avatar appearing in the right corner of the screen during the Hogwarts invitation letter when using an Ultrawide monitor



Resolved localization of Japanese line breaking rules not displaying correctly for low screen resolution

Upscalers

Update DLSS to 3.1.2



Set XeSS as default upscaler for Intel Arc GPUs



Added warning to be shown when using outdated drivers on the Intel Arc GPU.



Updated to FSR 2.2



Updated to XeSS 1.1

Raytracing

Fixed issue with RTAO and decals being black



Adjusted lighting and shadows



Resolved Ray tracing making odd or extremely bright visual effects on affected textures in certain areas: HL-9198



Resolved Ray Tracing shadows creating a hitch when moving in a specific area of Hogsmeade at night