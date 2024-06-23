Hollow Knight: Silksong Gets Promising Update After Lack of New Info

A new update on the status of Hollow Knight: Silksong has been shared and it should give eager fans just a bit of hope related to the project. Surprisingly, Silksong was nowhere to be found this past month at events that included Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Games Showcase, and Nintendo's latest Direct. As a result of this no-show, some fans across social media began expressing concern that Silksong could be undergoing a very troubled development. Fortunately, this doesn't seem to be the case.

According to a Hollow Knight: Silksong playtester by the name of Graig, the game is currently not in "development hell" as some have assumed. After Silksong failed to be shown off in any capacity in recent weeks, beliefs started to spread that developer Team Cherry could be experiencing major problems internally with the title's creation. Speaking on Discord (via Reddit), it was stressed that this isn't the case, which implies that Silksong is simply a massive undertaking that is taking long to make.

At this point in time, it has been over five years since Hollow Knight: Silksong was first announced. Over that span, only a few trailers for the game have been shown off by Team Cherry, all of which failed to include a release date for the game. As a result, fans have only continued to become more antsy as the years have passed due to the ongoing silence that surrounds Silksong. Whether or not we'll see more of the Metroidvania title in the months ahead isn't known, but it's at least good to hear that the project's development doesn't seem to be rife with issues.

For now, all that remains known with certainty about Hollow Knight: Silksong is that it's in the works for virtually all platforms. This includes PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. If more news on the release of Silksong is shared at any point in the weeks or months ahead, then we'll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.