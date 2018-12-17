‘Home Alone’ McCallister House Recreated In ‘Far Cry 5’

It’s Christmas, which means the 1990 classic Home Alone is getting all sorts of replays right now. Fans love it; and some folks are taking advantage of its holiday popularity with their own promoting, too.

Just a couple of days after the Angry Video Game Nerd teamed up with Macaulay Culkin to destroy the Home Alone games (no, literally), a creative user has put together the iconic McCallister house from the film in a video game.

A Reddit user by the name of u/duncsmaps has recreated the home in Ubisoft’s Far Cry 5; and it’s a pretty exact facsimile, right down to the garage on the side of the house.

It’s not quite perfect, as a fellow user in the thread asked about the bronze statue that people keep knocking over. To which the creator simply replied, “Good question. I’d love to tell you some elaborate excuse that makes it seem like a strategic artistic decision but the truth is although I originally planned to include it I… forgot.”

No worries, though. It’s still an impressive feat, to say the least. You can glimpse the house in the photo below, and compare it to the actual one from the film!

When u/duncsmaps was asked congratulated and asked about if the Map Editor was easy to use on consoles, he replied, “Thanks! As you can probably tell by this post and all my previous posts, I love the Far Cry 5 map editor on PS4. I’ve barely touched the single player because I prefer to just be creative but I can say without a doubt the map editor is brilliant and hugely underrated. The possibilities are almost limitless and Ubisoft release FREE asset drops every now and then too, so the possibilities are always growing! Compared to Far Cry 2 map editor, Far Cry 5 map editor is a whole other level of creativity :)”

That said, he didn’t manage to mention if the house was filled with traps to stop competitive players and/or cult members in their tracks. We can only dare to dream about them getting ambushed by toy cars and feathers. (“Why the hell you dressed like a chicken?”)

You can watch the creation of the house in the video above, posted over at Mojo Swoptops’ YouTube channel. Kudos, good sir. Now…think you can make the Griswold home in National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation for next year? With all the lights?

Far Cry 5 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

(Hat tip to DualShockers for the scoop!)