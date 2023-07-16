Honkai: Star Rail Announces Blade Fan Art Event

Last week, miHoYo revealed that Honkai: Star Rail‘s version 1.2 update will release on July 19th. The new version will see the addition of new playable characters, including Blade. In honor of the character’s impending debut, miHoYo has announced a special fan art event, with several rewards up for grabs. The submission period began on July 14th, and will come to a close on August 10th. Winners will be announced between August 23rd and September 6th. The event strictly forbids “game screenshots, photos of real people, and previously posted works.” Rewards will include the following:

First Prize (one winner)- Stellar Jade ×3,000 and $500 USD

Second Prize (three winners)- Stellar Jade ×1,000 and $200 USD

Third Prize (five winners)- Stellar Jade ×500 and $100 USD

Lucky Star Prize (ten winners)- Blade Character Stand, Badge, and Keychain

The mix between real-world money and in-game currency is sure to bring out a hefty number of artists! Between Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, miHoYo’s games have always attracted some really excellent fan art, and it will be interesting to see the winners that end up getting selected. In addition to the rules listed above, miHoYo has also forbidden the use of AI art for the event. Readers interested in learning more can check out the full rules at miHoYo’s official website right here.

Honkai: Star Rail just released back in April, and the game quickly found a passionate fanbase. As with Genshin Impact, fans have quickly embraced Honkai: Star Rail‘s characters, and that can already be said for Blade and Kafka. The five-star characters are both members of the Stellaron Hunters, and both will appear in version 1.2. Blade will debut first, with Kafka set to appear after. It will be interesting to see if Kafka ends up getting a similar event ahead of her release, but hopefully miHoYo will find a way to build hype for it!

Are you planning to participate in this Honkai: Star Rail art event? Which of the new characters from version 1.2 are you most excited to see?