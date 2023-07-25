One Honkai Star Rail NPC Is Leaving the Community "Incredibly" Frustrated

Honkai Star Rail is a massive game with tons of different quests and activities for players to explore. One of the things that developer miHoYo does well with its science-fantasy RPG is giving players all kinds of NPCs to interact with. Of course, with a game this large and constantly evolving, there are bound to be a few dud characters that pop up from time to time. However, one of them in particular is currently drawing the ire of the Honkai Star Rail community, at least on the game's official subreddit.

The fan reaction was first spotted by Dexerto and it all started with a post on the HonkaiStarRail subreddit by a user who goes by alien_crystal. They simply shared an image of Mr. Xiyan with the caption "Please confirm if you also find Mr. Xiyan incredibly annoying. Because...ugh..." As of this writing, the post has over 4,000 upvotes, which indicates that a large number of the playerbase agrees with alien_crystal's assessment. In fact, if you look through the comments, you'll notice a common trend of players saying they skip all of Xiyan's dialogue because they can't stand him so much.

Honkai: Star Rail — Song of Distant Planet Vol. 2: Xianzhou's Music Trick



Watch Now: https://t.co/L22C1H0p0b



The Xianzhou Luofu is one of the six flagships of the Xianzhou Alliance. It sails in the endless ocean of stars like a one-way arrow, shooting toward the Lord of The… — Honkai: Star Rail (@honkaistarrail) July 23, 2023

That said, there are players in the comments saying that Mr. Xiyan being annoying is kind of the point. One user said, "He's annoying on purpose cause he's supposed to be a satire on bad writing tropes and egoistic people who poorly critique writing and think they know better. If you hate him and his stories, then his purpose is fulfilled." It's hard to say for sure if that's the case unless a miHoYo developer comes out and says something, but it's certainly a reasoning that makes sense while making Mr. Xiyan out as a slightly less annoying character.

Regardless of where you fall on Mr. Xiyan, there's always new stuff to do in Honkai Star Rail. The game is currently available on PlayStation, mobile, and PC platforms. It also just launched the 1.2 update, which means several new characters to earn via banners and a host of new story content.