Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.1 Update Release Date Confirmed with New Trailer

Honkai: Star Rail fans can now mark their calendars for the 3.1 update, as developer miHoYo just dropped a new trailer confirming the date. The 3.1 update will be called “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” and is set to arrive on February 26th. This latest update will add to the story of Honkai: Star Rail while also bringing in a new map, new powers, and more. Alongside the release date announcement, miHoYo also shared an exciting new trailer showcasing the brand-new update.

Honkai: Star Rail is a free-to-play experience available on mobile, PC, and PS5. There’s plenty of story to catch up on for anyone just hopping in, and each update adds more to explore. The 3.0 update for Honkai: Star Rail, titled Paen of Era Nova, arrived in mid-January. It’s been just about a month since then, and many fans are more than ready for the next chapter of the story to unfold. Now, the Version 3.1 trailer gives a cinematic first look at the new characters, story continuation, and epic battles that await Honkai: Star Rail players on February 26th.

After completing one major goal in the prior chapter, players will next head to a brand-new map to continue their journey. Alongside the Trailblazer will be two new 5-star playable characters, along with some returning familiar faces.

The 3.1 Update for Honkai: Star Rail will bring players to a new Grove of Epiphany map for the next leg of their quest. This city is best known for its academic contributions to the Flame-Chase Journey. But like many strongholds of enlightenment and progress, the Grove of Epiphany is under attack. That’s where the Trailblazer comes in, seeking to help the city fight off its new foe and help survivors along the way. Of course, they won’t have to do it alone, as the “Light Slips the Gate, Shadow Greets the Throne” chapter brings in new playable characters.

This Honkai: Star Rail update introduces two brand-new 5-star characters. The first is Tribbie, Trianne, Trinnon, an adorable yet mysterious triple-threat trio. We’ll also meet Mydei, the warrior prince of Castrum Kremnos, who will pack a powerful punch in battle. In addition to these new introductions, limited 5-star characters Yunli and Huohuo will briefly return during one of the Version 3.1 events, giving players another opportunity to add them to their teams.

One of the triplets coming to Honkai: Star Rail

The 3.1 Update will also make some interesting changes to the combat system, with an alternating system that switches between day and night during battle. This will add new effects that could shift the course of battle, giving players something new to incorporate into their strategies. Of course, the new update will also include some in-game events, include the Awooo Firm chimera event and the warp event that will bring back Yunli and Huohuo. Players will also be able to help authenticate antiques in the Okhema market.

Honkai: Star Rail Livestream Codes

Alongside these exciting reveals for the upcoming update, the recent Version 3.1 livestream included some limited-time redemption codes for players to snag some free items including in-game currency. The codes are:

7A324EYX6SHT

4A2KLEHFPBGF

DB22LWYXPSY3

These codes all expire on February 15th, 2025. Players can only redeem each code once per account.

Are you looking forward to the next big update for Honkai: Star Rail? Let us know in the comments below.