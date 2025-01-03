Honkai: Star Rail Reveals Version 3.0 Launch Date & Plans

The most recent Honkai: Star Rail livestream confirmed that Version 3.0 will be the next patch update for the game. Unlike previous livestreams, the HoYoverse development team took over for the English cast and provided an in-depth look at the upcoming changes. In addition to the main story, the update will include multiple quality of life updates.

Version 3.0 is set to launch on January 15, 2025. For North American players, Version 3.0 will go live the evening of January 14, 2025. Typically, HoYoverse version updates are available to play around 10:00pm EST / 7:00pm PST. Ahead of that release, here’s what we know about the current plans for Honkai Star Rail‘s Version 3.0 update that’s coming soon:

Amphoreus – The Eternal Land

Amphoreus will be the fifth world on the Astral Express’s journey across the stars. Except for the introductory location, the Herta Space Station, each planet’s culture follows a specific Path. Jarilo-VI followed the Path of Preservation, Xianzhou Luofu followed the Path of the Hunt, and Penacony followed the Path of Harmony.

Breaking from the pattern, Amphoreus is the home to three Paths. Two Paths have been confirmed as Erudition and Remembrance, the latter of which will be the Trailblazer’s next Path. However, Amphoreus’s final Path remains a mystery.

The world itself primarily draws influences from Ancient Greece, potentially with a smidge of Ancient Rome as well. After the Astral Express crew decides on Amphoreus for their next destination, players will receive the achievement titled Tell Me, O Muse. This is a line from the epic poem, The Odyssey by writer Homer. Homer is credited as writing The Iliad and The Odyssey, both of which take place during and after the Trojan War, respectively. Maybe the Trailblazer will create a Trojan Trash Can…

Playable Characters

At some point during the story quest, the Trailblazer will unlock a new Path and Element: Remembrance and Ice, respectively. Currently, there are no playable characters who follow the Path of Remembrance. So as a new Path, there will be new Path Resonance options.

Three new 5-Star characters were revealed in the livestream: Aglaea, Mydei, and Tribbie. Since Remembrance is a new addition, it’s not clear what type of character Aglaea will be. However, based on the Paths and Elements for Mydei and Tribbie, Mydei will most likely be a Main DPS/DoT and Tribbie will be a party buffer.

New March 7th Skin

Most likely, March 7th and her amnesia will be prominently featured in the main story. Reinforcing that theory is the new March 7th skin. This is called her Preservation Outfit and it will be available to all players upon Version 3.0’s release. March 7th originally followed the Path of Preservation, so the name of the skin evokes the idea that March is returning to the start.

Hopefully, that means Void Archives will make an appearance as well. After all, Void Archives was present when the Astral Express rescued March from her ice prison. Also, Void Archive (and Welt Yang) are originally from Honkai Impact 3rd. Through supplemental media, HoYoverse has confirmed that these are the same characters in Honkai: Star Rail, directly connecting both games.

There are three major quality of life updates coming in Version 3.0. First, both the Trailblazer Power and Immersifier maximums will be increased. Trailblazer Power will increase from 240 to 300, and the Immersifier will increase from 8 to 12. At this time, the Trailblazer Power reserves will stay at 2400.

Second, players will have access to a treasure locator. This will help players visually locate treasure in a given map. Currently, each map has a treasure counter that indicates the number of treasure chests in a specific map.

Finally, the in-game character building guide will be improved. Based on the information in the livestream, it looks like the improvements will primarily focus on the Ascension and Relic recommendations for a given character.