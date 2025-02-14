Infinity Nikki Launching on Steam with Free Wishlist Prizes

Infinity Nikki is the preferred cozy game of recent months, with its beautiful world and awe-inspiring outfits. The gacha mechanic and live events keep players coming back for more, and the game is getting ready to reach a brand-new audience. Infinity Nikki is coming to Steam, and the developers are hosting a special event to get fans excited. During the Nikki’s Journey of Wish event, Stylists can unlock special prizes by wishlisting Infinity Nikki on Steam. The first two prizes have already been revealed, but there are plenty of surprises waiting in the wings as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Infinity Nikki is currently available on PC, it’s via direct download from the game’s website, which has had some concerns about security in the past. Bringing the game to the massive and trusted Steam platform is a great way to make it more accessible to a wider audience and link into the community sharing tools already available in the app. And of course, it’s a great way to entice players to help spread the word with free gifts.

The Infinity Nikki key art for Steam

Just as it is on other platforms, Infinity Nikki will be free-to-play when it comes to Steam. The exact release date for the Steam version of the game hasn’t been announced, with a “coming soon” label on the now-live Steam page. According to the info there, it looks like Steam Achievements will be supported, which is exciting news for those who love showing off what they’ve accomplished in game. For those who already play Infinity Nikki, this news is still exciting because it’s likely going to earn us some free pulls along the way.

Nikki’s Journey of Wish Event Earns Infinity Nikki Players Prizes for Steam Wishlists

Infold Games wants to help Infinity Nikki climb those Steam charts to bring new Stylists into the fold. So, they’re hosting a special wishlist event called Nikki’s Journey of Wish, which will include prizes as the community hits various wishlist goals. The first few prizes are new artwork for fans to enjoy, but those “surprise” unlocks sure look like a certain coveted in-game currency.

The Steam Wishlist goals and prizes for Infinity Nikki

As the infographic from Infold Games lays out, fans will unlock the following prizes as they hit each milestone:

Live Wallpaper – 10,000 Steam Wishlists

Concept Art – 50,000 Steam Wishlists

“More Surprises” – 100,000 Steam Wishlists

“The Final Surprise” – 200,000 Steam Wishlists

While the Infinity Nikki team hasn’t formally shared what those surprises are, the icon on the infographic is shaped like a Resonite Crystal. This is the in-game currency used for outfit pulls in the gacha mechanic, meaning players want to get their hands on as much of it as possible so they can unlock all those new limited-time outfits. If this is like other game’s Steam wishlist promotions, those prizes will available to players regardless of platform. So, it might be worth clicking that “add to wishlist” button to get all Stylists closer to those surprise prizes.

This news arrives just after the maintenance period for the latest major update of Infinity Nikki, which added new limited-time outfits and events. So, after a quiet few weeks, things are moving right along in Miraland once again.

Are you excited to see Infinity Nikki on Steam? Let us know in the comments!