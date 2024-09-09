New Honkai: Star Rail Short Proves We Need an Anime Series ASAP

Honkai: Star Rail made its debut last year, and it has already become an integral piece of the Hoyoverse. The series, which comes from miHoYo, combines the best parts of anime storytelling with the thrills of role-playing action. With a new banner on the horizon, Honkai: Star Rail is eager to bring attention to its next update, and the team at miHoYo delivered. After all, a new anime short has launched for Honkai: Star Rail, and it proves we need a full anime series ASAP.

As you can see below, the new anime short comes courtesy of miHoYo and its burgeoning anime studio. The clip, which is called Taking It Easy, brings our attention to the Luofu. The short kicks off with a look at our two favorite generals, Jing Yuan and Feixiao. The pair are both overseers of the Luofu, and this short was made to prove the pair are just like any other denizen. But of course, that is not true for Merlin's Claw.

What Does this Honkai: Star Rail Short Show?

As the Honkai: Star Rail short continues, fans are given a look as Feixiao shows how efficient she is. From cleaning house to training and traveling, the general does not stop for anybody. That is, unless they need help. Halfway through the anime short, fans get to watch Feixiao take on some criminals causing chaos in the Luofu, and she manages to send one of them to Jing Yuan as a gift of sorts.

As for the other general, well – Jing Yuan embraces his Disney princess vibes here. The hero is a tired guy, and he only makes his way out of bed when his cat demands attention. We know Jing Yuan is nothing short of powerful, but when it comes to his home life, the man slows down. It is nice to see this simpler side of the general because once he heads into his office on the Luofu, just about anything can happen. I mean, just look back at the Stellaron crisis.

Will We Ever Get a Honkai: Star Rail Anime?

At under five minutes, this Honkai: Star Rail short is gorgeous, and it shows what the miHoYo Anime team can do with the IP. The game itself is filled with compelling characters, and to date, its worlds have been rather rich. Honkai: Star Railhas all the needed ingredients for a sick anime, and this short has fans begging for a full-blown series. The question is whether such a project can be done, and the answer is... yes.

We already know Hoyoverse is looking into anime projects as miHoYo began an official partnership with ufotable over two years ago. The longterm deal was made so that ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer and the Fate anime, could help create anime series for miHoYo. A series based on Genshin Impact is already in the works, and recent reports from China have suggested that Honkai: Star Rail has also been brought up to ufotable. This latest short proves the anime studio could do incredible work with a full series order. So if we are lucky, a Honkai: Star Rail anime is in development somewhere behind the scenes.

What do you think about this latest Honkai: Star Rail anime? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.