Honkai: Star Rail Players Agree This Character Got the Best Version 3.4 Buff

Version 3.4 arrived in Honkai: Star Rail on July 2nd. That means gamers have had just about a week to dive into the new content. Many fans, myself included, feel the latest story chapter is a stunning visual novel triumph. But alongside the new story, the latest update also offered buffs for several beloved Honkai: Star Rail characters. With a week of gameplay under their belts, gamers are weighing in on the changes. And there’s a clear winner.

“For the Sun is Set to Die” features a great deal of story, bringing players into the next chapter of the flame chase journey. In fact, the update leans heavily into beautiful, immersive cutscenes, pulling players into a story that almost feels like watching a movie. However, that doesn’t mean gamers haven’t found opportunities to check out the new and improved buffs. These character reworks are designed to fight the inevitable power creep that comes with introducing new characters in an ongoing game like Honkai: Star Rail. And for the most part, players are pretty happy with the changes.

Silver Wolf got some of the biggest changes in this Honkai: Star Rail update

Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.4 brought in buffs for Silver Wolf, Blade, Kafka, and Jingliu. Each character saw a number of changes to help rework their combat skills and make them more effective in battle. Gamers can check out the Novaflare event in-game to read about the full changes and test out each character to see what’s new. As fans take advantage of the trials and check out the buffs, one Redditor polled the community to see how everyone feels.

Most Honkai: Star Rail Fans Agree Silver Wolf Got the Best Buffs in 3.4

One Honkai: Star Rail fan started a thread in the r/HonkaiStarRail subreddit to get player feedback on the buffs. And fans were more than willing to weigh in on the changes. The thread got over 220 responses in just the first few hours, as gamers shared their thoughts on this big Version 3.4 change.

Much like the original poster notes, it seems like Silver Wolf comes out on top with the changes to her combat style. Silver Wolf’s beefed-up Ultimate provides better AOE coverage, and many gamers feel she’s a much more viable support character now. As one comment puts it, “Silver Wolf honestly got the best buffs, making her more meta-relevant than ever,” adding that the character now “can slot anywhere.”

Though many commentators agree that the Silver Wolf buffs are the most impressive, that doesn’t mean the other characters don’t play better now, too. Many gamers note that Blade’s HP scaling makes his damage even more impressive, whereas Kafka’s DOT changes make her far more playable. Meanwhile, Jingliu may still not be as useful as she could be, but the Enhanced state duration improvement is definitely making a difference. As one gamer puts it, all of the buffs “address a fundamental flaw in the character’s toolkit” to improve each of them tremendously.

Overall, most gamers are pleased with the buffs to these Honkai: Star Rail characters. That said, most feel that the changes to Silver Wolf are far and above the best, with Blade and Jingliu being the smallest improvements overall. Even so, seeing HoYoverse work to rebalance old characters and keep them relevant is part of what keeps gamers coming back to the beloved free-to-play sci-fi RPG.

Have you gotten to try out these character changes yet? What do you think of them? Let us know in the comments below!