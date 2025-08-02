Honkai: Star Rail Confirms Version 3.5 Release Date & Details with New Trailer

For many fans, the last story update to Honkai: Star Rail really took things up a notch. Players have been eagerly awaiting Version 3.5, which will further expand the story and hopefully help clarify some lingering questions. Today, HoYoverse unveiled the first trailer for Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5. This includes confirmation of the new update’s title and some sneak peeks at the story, along with the official release date.

Along with the trailer, fans were treated to the Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 special program. This live stream digs into the details for the upcoming “Before their Deaths” update. Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5 officially arrives on August 13th. Before we dig into the specifics of new characters, content, and more, check out the official trailer below for a first look at the cinematic drama headed our way:

This update brings in the second half of the Amphoreus story, giving players more answers about the events we witnessed in the prior update. It also adds Hysilens and Cerydra as playable characters. In addition, Trailblazers will have a new map to explore in the form of Styxia, the City of Infinite Revelry. There will also be new live events, including the Chrysos Maze Grand Restaurant event and Old Brews & New Friends, which both let players sling food and drinks.

New Character Banners for Honkai: Star Rail Version 3.5

This update will bring two new 5-star character banners in its first phase. We will also have two returning character banners for some of the recently reworked characters.

New Character – Hysilens

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

The first banner for Version 3.5 will highlight the new playable character Hysilens. She is a 5-star Physical character who follows the Path of Nihility. She is the commander of the holy city’s knights and specializes in dealing DoT with her powerful Zones, while also boosting overall damage output for the entire team.

New Character – Imperator Cerydra

Image courtesy of HoYoverse

Our second newly added 5-star character in Honkai: Star Rail is Imperator Cerydra. She is a Wind-Type character who follows the Path of Harmony. She has the ability to boost her team’s attack, including a buff to overall critical damage.

Returning Characters

The returning 5-star characters for this update are Stellaron Hunter Kafta and Silver Wolf. Both will return in the first and second halves of Version 3.5, giving players plenty of opportunity to add them to their teams.

Honkai: Star Rail Redemption Codes from Version 3.5 Special Program

If you’re saving up for these new and returning characters, you’ll need plenty of in-game currency. As always, today’s Special Program offered a few free codes for players to redeem in Honkai: Star Rail. The codes expire on August 3rd, so be sure to snag them ASAP.

TB2NPKQ8USKF – 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 Credits

– 100 Stellar Jades, 50,000 Credits CT2N72RRUAJK – 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveller’s Guides

– 100 Stellar Jades, 5 Traveller’s Guides YA37N29RUSJ7 – 100 Stellar Jades, 4 Refined Aethers

These codes can be claimed via the official Honkai: Star Rail code redemption website or directly via the in-game menu.