One of the Biggest Games Ever Is Getting a Major Spin-off

Gamers in the U.S. might not be familiar with Honor of Kings, but the MOBA has been a massive success in China since its release back in 2015; last year, publisher Tencent revealed that the game reached more than 100 million daily users! While the title won’t be releasing outside of the region anytime soon, developer TiMi Studio has announced a spin-off that will be coming worldwide to multiple platforms. Unlike the previous game, Honor of Kings: World will not be a MOBA, but rather an open-world title featuring massive monster encounters., and some interesting creature designs.

The trailer for Honor of Kings: World can be found embedded below. The trailer is entirely in Chinese, but there are English subtitles. Writer Liu Cixin (The Three-Body Problem) will play a role in developing the game’s world.

https://youtu.be/PyHDl2VyLZ8

While Honor of Kings might not be a household name outside of China, TiMi Studio has been making a much bigger name for itself outside of the region over the last few months. The developer is responsible for Pokemon Unite, which has become a fairly big hit around the globe. TiMi Studio clearly has a knack for creating games within the MOBA genre, but it will be interesting to see how it tackles an open-world game.

Gamers are fickle, and it’s not always easy to see what will games will become a hit, and which ones will fail to find interest. Gamers in the U.S. might have dismissed MiHoYo’s Genshin Impact prior to its release, but the title has found massive success over the last year. It’s possible that Honor of Kings: World could end up in a similar situation, but it seems like a safe bet that it will prove highly successful in its native region, at the very least. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see. Unfortunately, TiMi Studio has not revealed a release window for the game, as of this writing.

[H/T: Kotaku]