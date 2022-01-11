HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Handheld and TV Mode Dual Controller Pre-Orders are Live

HORI’s popular Split Pad Pro controller for the Nintendo Switch offers gamers a full-size controller experience while in handheld mode. Features include full-size buttons and analog sticks, programmable triggers, and turbo functionality. The new Switch Split Pad Pro Attachment takes the concept a step further by adding the option to use the controller in wired tabletop / TV mode.

As you can see from the image, Split Pad Pro controllers can be used in handheld mode on the Nintendo Switch or affixed to the attachment for tabletop/TV mode as needed. The attachment also adds a headphone jack and a mic for voice chat. The only problem is that the attachment isn’t being sold separately from the Split Pad Pro controllers currently, so there’s no way to avoid spending the full $80 for the complete set.

That said, if you don’t already own Split Pad Pro controllers for the Nintendo Switch, this is tempting option – especially when you consider that Nintendo’s Switch Pro controller is usually priced between $60 and $70 (Amazon). Standard Split Pad Pro controllers run around $50 (Amazon).

Note that HORI’s Split Pad Pro controller doesn’t feature motion controls, HD rumble, and NFC like the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. However, it is officially licensed by Nintendo. Pre-orders for the HORI Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro Attachment Set are live here on Amazon for $79.99 with a release date set for April 4th.