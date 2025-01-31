New Horizon Update Is Bad News for PS5 Fans

A new development in the industry is not great news for Horizon fans on PS5. Developer Guerrilla Games debuted the Horizon series back in 2017 with the release of Horizon: Zero Dawn. It then built upon this with the 2022 release of Horizon: Forbidden West. And now PlayStation fans are eagerly anticipating the third game, which should release sometime around 2027, if the gap between Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West is any indicator. Whether this will make it a PS5 game or a PS6 game, remains to be seen. If it releases around 2027 or 2028, it could end up being both. What we do know is without a shadow of doubt is it will be missing a key figure.

An instrumental part of the creation of Horizon, and its direction since, has been John Gonzalez. While many know the name as the writer behind Fallout: New Vegas, he actually worked as narrative director on both Horizon games, and was particularly responsible for the game’s lore. He’s been an important piece for the series, but he left Guerrilla Games in 2020.

From here, he went to Smilegate Barcelona, before moving onto Fantastic Pixel Castle, the latter of which he departed in October 2024, leaving the door open for a potential return to PlayStation. And this happens quite often in the industry, leads at studios leave and eventually find their way back. This could happen eventually, but it’s not going to happen anytime soon because he is now the creative director at Obsidian Entertainment as of this week. In other words, the Horizon series will need to continue without him.

This isn’t inherently a negative, but if you like the lore and narrative of the series, it is certainly bad news that the door has once again been closed on Gonzalez returning.

As for Horizon 3, it has yet to be announced, but is assumed to be in development. However, it is no doubt several years away.

