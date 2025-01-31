Popular PS3 and Xbox 360 Game Now Available for Just $0.99

A popular shooter from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era is currently available for just $0.99 thanks to a 90 percent discount. The game in question actually debuted back in 2005 as a PC-only release. It then came to Xbox 360 the following year in 2006, then PS3 the year after than in 2007. When many think about 2005, they think of games like God of War, Resident Evil 4, Guitar Hero, Shadow of the Colossus, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, Star Wars: Battlefront II, Nintendogs, and several other heavy hitters because it was a landmark year for games. In a year like 2005 some games that would normally be towards the top of the pile go under the radar a bit.

A perfect example of this is a first-person shooter meets psychological horror game from developer Monolith Productions, the studio best known for 2014’s Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and who is working on an untitled Wonder Woman game. Long before the latter, and before even the former, the Washington-based studio worked on the F.E.A.R. series. And this is relevant right now because the aforementioned $0.99 is the first F.E.A.R game.

Right now, and until February 5, the game is just $0.99 on GOG, down from $9.99. This is the cheapest the 88-rated game has ever been. And it’s not even the standard version that is this price, but the “Platinum” version, which comes with the base game, plus the following two add ons: F.E.A.R. Extraction Point and F.E.A.R. Perseus Mandate.

“Be the hero in your own cinematic epic of action, tension and terror,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “A mysterious paramilitary force infiltrates a multi-billion dollar aerospace compound, taking hostages but issuing no demands. The government responds by sending in a Special Forces team only to have them obliterated. Live footage of the massacre shows an inexplicable wave of destruction tearing the soldiers apart. With no other recourse, the elite F.E.A.R. (First Encounter Assault Recon) team is assembled to deal with the extraordinary circumstances. They are given one simple mission: Evaluate the threat and eliminate the intruders at any cost.”

Those that decide to check out F.E.A.R now that it is so dirt cheap should expect to put about eight to twelve hours into the game. The bottom end of this range represents a mainline playthrough while the top end of the range is closer to a completionist run of the game.