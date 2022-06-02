New Horizon Call of the Mountain Gameplay Trailer and Details Revealed

PlayStation has finally revealed new footage and information about the upcoming PlayStation VR2 video game Horizon Call of the Mountain. The new VR video game, first revealed earlier this year, is from Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Games and is a brand-new adventure in the world of Horizon Zero Dawn and Horizon Forbidden West with a new protagonist. And at today’s PlayStation State of Play, a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain was shown.

More specifically, PlayStation showed off new gameplay and details for Horizon Call of the Mountain and revealed that the new protagonist is Ryas, who is described by PlayStation as “a former Shadow Carja Warrior who hopes to redeem himself by investigating a grave new threat to the Sundom. He is a master at climbing and archery, two skills crucial to survival as you step into his shoes, scaling perilous mountains and taking down mighty machines like the Thunderjaw.”

Climb towering mountains, craft gear and hunt iconic machines in an awe-inspiring setting full of stunning vistas. We’re excited to share a new trailer with you, featuring some of the action and adventure that will take place in Horizon Call of the Mountain!#HorizonVR pic.twitter.com/wSoby35uPv — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) June 2, 2022

In addition to the main story for Horizon Call of the Mountain, the new VR video game will also include a River Ride experience where players can, as the name implies, ride down a river while seated to take in the scenery of the Horizon franchise’s world. But beware as the machines can also try to ride along regardless of whether they are invited.

“Created for PlayStation VR2, this unique experience has been designed to push hardware technology, innovation, and gameplay,” stated Jan-Bart van Beek, Studio Director and Studio Art & Animation Director at Guerrilla Games, back when the new VR video game was first announced earlier this year. “The stunning visuals and brand-new PS VR2 Sense controllers give a new meaning to being fully immersed into the world of Horizon.”

As noted above, Horizon Call of the Mountain is set to release for the PlayStation VR2. There is no official release date as of yet, however. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Horizon video game right here.

