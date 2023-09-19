Horizon Forbidden West Board Game Announced

A new board game based on Horizon Forbidden West will be launching on Kickstarter later this year. Today, Steamforged Games announced the first details of Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion, a new 1-4 player cooperative board game. The game uses the game engine from Steamforged's Horizon Zero Dawn board game, but with a new narrative element not present in the original game. "We've been working closely with Guerrilla to deliver not only a narrative for the board game but a canonical adventure that will cover never-before-seen events," Fraser McFetridge, lead designer of Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion, explained in a blogpost. Additionally, Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will be a fully cooperative experience as opposed to the "semi-cooperative" experience in the original Horizon Zero Dawn game.

Steamforged's Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will also be backwards compatible with the original Horizon Zero Dawn board game, so that players can bring over the machines from the original game. The game will also use a new cooperative stealth system, more in-depth combat encounters, and a huge suite of abilities for players to use when battling machines.

A Kickstarter for Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion will launch on November 21st. No pricing details or release dates were released, but a pre-launch page is available now.

Upcoming Steamforged Games Revealed

In addition to Horizon Forbidden West: Seeds of Rebellion, Steamforged has two other major video game-themed releases scheduled for release in the coming months. A board game adaptation of Elden Ring is due out for release next year, while a board game version of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne is also available for pre-order now. Both games should be released in 2024.