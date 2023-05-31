Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Receives New Update on PS5

A new update for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West has today been released on PlayStation 5 consoles. Since the arrival of this post-launch add-on this past month, Guerrilla Games has slowly been letting loose new patches to improve the DLC. Now, another such update has rolled out and looks to primarily eliminate a number of bugs that Horizon Forbidden West players have discovered.

Available to download at this very moment, patch version 1.25 for Horizon Forbidden West looks to provide solutions for numerous different errors that have shown up since the release of Burning Shores. These fixes extend to quests, weapons, and even the game's overall stability and performance. Since this update only looks to fix bugs, though, that means that no mechanical or systemic changes have been made. Still, Burning Shores should now be considerably improved thanks to this new patch.

You can find the full patch notes for today's new Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores update down below.

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue in "To The Burning Shores" where the Defense Drone's laser VFX were not visible after dying/restarting checkpoint.

Fixed an issue in "To The Burning Shores" where the "Search for a Way Up the Tower" objective could not be completed if the player destroys the pullable ceiling too early.

Fixed an issue in "Heaven and Earth" where leaving the Observatory before the objective updates to "Find the Transmitter" causes the transmitter not to be interactable, conditionally blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in "Heaven and Earth" where entering the code to open Londra's private room before the objective updates to "Find the Door Code" causes the objective to not update correctly.

Fixed an issue where the Zenith Tower's shots would not kill Aloy and Seyka during "Heaven and Earth – Fly to Starlight Rise", resulting in an awkward swim back to land.

Fixed an issue in "For His Amusement" where opening the door to the Armory while Seyka is engaged in combat in the main courtyard may cause her to become idle, possibly blocking progression.

Fixed an issue in "His Final Act" where the mission objective "Meet Seyka in Fleet's End" did not have a quest marker on Seyka.

Fixed an issue in "His Final Act" where Seyka's bow was floating next to Seyka.

Fixed an issue where the Defense Drone can be looted twice.

Side Quests

Stopped Gildun's hands from clipping through Aloy's hair when Gildun gives her a hug.

Fixed an issue in "A Friend in the Dark" where Aloy is able to place the Pullable Box halfway through the elevator's exit which conditionally blocks further progression if the player jumps down.

World Activities

Fixed several treasure chests that were located under the ground's geometry.

Fixed Aloy saying that she's "picking up another signal" after completing Aerial Capture: South.

Fixed an issue in Cauldron THETA where if the player makes progress in the first room of the Cauldron, backtracks to the entrance and returns, their progress will be reset and callouts repeated.

Machines

Fixed an issue where the Stingspawn's eye light shone brightly in the distance, but the Stingspawn itself wasn't visible.

Fixed the Stormbird's repeated use of the "Thunder Dive" attack without a triggering cooldown.

Fixed an issue where flying out and immediately going back to the Burning Shores area will cause the player to spawn midair without the mount, possibly causing death by falling.

Fixed an issue where the Tideripper can appear to warp through the air.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Weapon Wheel displays an incorrect amount of ammo for the Specter Gauntlet if Aloy is forced to stow her weapon by a Status Effect while she is aiming a Designator.

Acid Resistance boost lowered by 10% on Quen Deadeye, Quen Commander, Blacktide Quen Commander and Tenakth Vanquisher to align the acid resistance to the other elementals

Fixed an issue where Aloy was unable to equip weapons following a Clamberjaw attack.

UI/UX

Fixed an issue in Relic Ruins: Murmuring Hollow where the Battery Stations in the carts and the Ornament room shows a powerless indicator with a charged battery inside after reloading the autosave.

Performance and Stability

Added several crash fixes.

Fixed several locations where the player could get stuck.

Other