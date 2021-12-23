Horizon Forbidden West’s Massive PS5 File Size Leaked

Horizon Forbidden West is easily one of 2022’s most-anticipated PlayStation 5 games, but fans that are planning to pick it up might want to clear out some storage space, first. Apparently, the game will require 85.913 GB in North America, and 96.350 in other regions. The difference there can be attributed to different language requirements in the EU. These numbers were shared on Twitter by @PlaystationSize, and are prior to the day one patch. The person running the account points out that these requirements can sometimes shift down 10-20 GB, and PlayStation has not officially confirmed these numbers, so readers should take this with a grain of salt.

The original Tweet from @PlaystationSize can be found below.

https://twitter.com/PlaystationSize/status/1473793384670191616

File sizes have long been of interest to players, particularly those that buy a lot of games, or like to enjoy franchises like Call of Duty. In the next-gen era, space limitations have gotten a bit problematic. As games get more and more advanced, they require a significant amount of space on the console. Unfortunately, it’s getting costlier to expand that storage, and sometimes that can make a difference in the games that players are willing to purchase.

While it does seem a bit big, Horizon Forbidden West‘s file size probably won’t scare away too many players! The previous game, Horizon Zero Dawn, has been a big success on PlayStation 4, and players are eager to see what Guerrilla Games does with the next game. The sequel sees protagonist Aloy exploring new locations, which will feature a mix between new and returning threats. Horizon Forbidden West was originally meant to release in 2021, but was pushed back to early next year. The game’s release date is finally starting to draw closer, so hopefully it will prove worth the wait!

Horizon Forbidden West is set to release February 18th on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of Horizon Forbidden West right here.

