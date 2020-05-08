Did PlayStation Just Accidentally Confirm Horizon Zero Dawn 2?

Did PlayStation and Guerrilla Games just accidentally confirm Horizon Zero Dawn 2 for PS5? Some PlayStation fans seem to think so. The latter recently published a new job listing looking for applicants to fill the vacancy for an important position within the studio: Lead Creature Animator. Now, not many studios have positions for “Lead Creature Animator.” Only studios that make games with lots of creatures would ever create such a position. You know what game had a lot of creatures? Horizon Zero Dawn? You know what game is probably going to have even more? Its sequel, tentatively called Horizon Zero Dawn 2.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games haven’t confirmed that a sequel to the 2017 open-world game is in development, but obviously the latter is making a follow up. Not only is Horizon Zero Dawn one of the best-selling new IP of this generation, one of the best-selling PS4 exclusives, and critically-acclaimed, but it quite clearly baits a sequel. Like sequels to Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is a very, very safe bet to make. However, for now, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

While this new job listing doesn’t confirm the game, it sure does come close. I mean, come one, what other game could Guerrilla Games be hiring for where it needs a Lead Creature Animator?

“Guerrilla is looking for a lead creature animator with extensive experience animating animal movement and behavior,” reads a snippet from the listing. “As a Lead Creature Animator, you will be part of a diverse team of animators that collaborates closely with Game Design, Visual Design and Code to create engaging creatures for our compelling gameplay. Having a dedicated creature team means, you will have the chance to focus full time on setting the bar as high as possible in terms of aesthetic and in-game requirements for the creature animation quality.”

Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t divulge any additional salient details, but it does possibly suggest that the game isn’t as far along as some think if the team doesn’t currently have a Lead Creature Animator. Some have suggested the sequel could be a PS5 launch title, but this seems unlikely at this point.