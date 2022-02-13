Horizon Zero Dawn Tops 20 Million Copies Sold

PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games have revealed that Horizon Zero Dawn, which is the predecessor to this week’s release of Horizon Forbidden West, has now sold more than 20 million copies. This achievement is one that has accumulated over a span of nearly five years since the title first launched in early 2017. And while this achievement would be impressive for nearly any video game, this specific sales total makes Horizon Zero Dawn one of the most successful PlayStation first-party games ever.

In a recent post on the PlayStation Blog, Guerrilla’s studio director Angie Smets was the one to announce to fans that Horizon Zero Dawn had reached this sales milestone. “We are happy to share that as of November 28, 2021, Horizon Zero Dawn has sold through more than 20 million units worldwide across PlayStation 4 and PC combined, and the community has spent more than 1 billion hours in the game!” the blog post stated. “It humbles us, thank you so much for your love and dedication.”

What’s likely the most impressive thing about this sales milestone for Horizon Zero Dawn is that PlayStation stressed that 20 million is the number of copies that have been “sold through”. This means that this total doesn’t even take into account the number of additional players who may have picked up the game for free when Sony made it available at no cost whatsoever as part of the publisher’s Play at Home initiative in 2021. With this in mind, the number of people who have actually played Horizon Zero Dawn in some capacity could be closer to 25 million.

In short, what this sales total really tells us is that Horizon Forbidden West is surely going to be a massive release for PlayStation. If you didn’t already have the game’s launch circled on your calendar, it’s set to arrive later this week on February 18th for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Are you shocked to see how many copies Horizon Zero Dawn has sold over the past few years? Let me know your own reaction to this news either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.