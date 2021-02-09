Horizon Zero Dawn Looks Wild at Extremely Low Resolution

One fun thing about Horizon Zero Dawn releasing on PC last year? The ability to mess with resolutions and settings and more options not necessarily found on console versions of video games. Case in point, YouTube channel zWORMz Gaming took this to the extreme last year following the PC release by managing to get the title running at 128x72 resolution with the help of a budget Nvidia GT 710 graphics. In other words, Horizon Zero Dawn playing at 72p rather than, say, 1080p.

In the video, which you can check out above, the YouTuber starts off trying to get the video game running on the graphics card at something resembling a normal resolution before quickly toning it down to check out where things stand at lower and lower settings until, finally, 72p is reached. While the video was released in August of last year, it recently started making the rounds on social media again to much acclaim -- and for good reason. It is an experience that is well worth having.

Did you know the PC Version of Horizon: Zero Dawn lets you toggle the resolution to 72p? (256x144) pic.twitter.com/3nYccHPQDZ — St1ka (@St1ka) February 6, 2021

But if the Horizon Zero Dawn video in 72p wasn't enough for you, there is good news as there is plenty more where that came from. The same YouTube channel actually has a whole playlist of nearly 80 videos using the same graphics card. Notably, that includes videos of Watch Dogs: Legion in 72p, Assassin's Creed Odyssey in 72p, and more.

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PC and PlayStation 4. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is set to release for the PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

