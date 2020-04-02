Horizon Zero Dawn Devs Begin Work on Next Game

Given the stunning success Guerrilla Games experienced with their latest title Horizon Zero Dawn, it’s no surprise that the team is working hard already on their next project. We don’t know exactly what the game is, only that their website and career application portion is suddenly booming with opportunities.

Could this be a Horizon Zero Dawn sequel? It’s possible, though the developers have gone back and forth in the past about what’s next in their line of sight. Many, like myself, were enthralled by the tale of Aloy and her journey of self-discovery, world revelations, and the balance between man and machine. To see a second game after the thrilling expansion set in a much colder climate, it would be fantastic to see where the protagonist’s next journey takes her. Or who knows? It could be an entirely new protagonist all together, or not another Horizon game altogether!

Our point is that it’s all speculation at this point. Literally all that we are going off of is that we have an insane amount of job listings suddenly coming available. That sort of move doesn’t go unnoticed, especially for those anxiously awaiting what’s next.

Interested in jump starting your career in the gaming industry? You can check out their full list of jobs available right here. For more about the team, according to their website:

“Guerrilla is one of Europe’s leading game development companies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Computer Entertainment Europe. We started in 2000, and have pushed the boundaries of technical and artistic excellence in our games ever since.

Today, we employ more than 200 professionals from 25 different nationalities. We are located in Amsterdam, The Netherlands — a great place to work and play.”

The team is incredibly talented as far as what they have to offer in a gaming experience, including how versatile they are! The studio responsible for the Killzone series were scoffed at when they first announced Horizon Zero Dawn because of how vastly different it was from their previous projects. But it not only did well, it beyond exceeded expectations. To see them pull that off, it’s excited to know that even more is on the way!