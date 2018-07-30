These ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Cosplays Will Blow You Away

Sometimes we run into a cosplayer who looks like they were born to play the role of a certain character. Today, we’re checking out a few cosplays from “MsSkunk” (Sophia), who was apparently born to play two characters. First, check out this incredible Horizon: Zero Dawn cosplay, depicting Sophia as Aloy, the game’s protagonist:

Head to toe, this is a perfect live-action recreation of Aloy as we know her from the game. Her hair, her clothes, even down to the bow and arrow, this outfit represents some of the best craftsmanship we’ve seen from a cosplayer in a while. We’ve seen a lot of talented people sporting some pretty impressive Aloy cosplays, but that face and hair isn’t something you can throw together in a dressing room. The “focus” in her ear, and the boy must have been custom built as well.

But as soon as we saw this image, we instantly thought of another character. That grim and focused look on her face, and that blazing red hair, made us think of Ygritte from Game of Thrones. Sure enough, a quick glance at MsSkunk’s DeviantArt gallery and we found out that she plays the perfect Ygritte as well. Check this out:

Straight out of the frozen north, everyone’s favorite wildling has been vibrantly revived. MsSkunk seems to have a knack for redheads with bows and arrows, and we can’t thank her enough for it. With the exception of Rose Leslie herself, we don’t think we’ve ever seen a more apt depiction of Ygritte. The costume, as well as the props, are just so on-point.

If you want to check out more of MsSkunk’s cosplay, you can also find her here on Instagram. A quick look at her recent work shows that she’s working on a new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey cosplay. She’ll be playing as Kassandra, and you can get a first look at her armor and costume as it’s coming together.

We’ll be keeping an eye out for that one, but in the meantime, let us know what you think of her Aloy and Ygritte in the comments below? Do you have another favorite cosplayer that you think we should highlight here? Drop us a line and let us know where we can find them!