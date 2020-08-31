New Horizon Zero Dawn Patch Fixes More PC Crashes, Snow Deformation

Developer Guerrilla Games has released a new patch for the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn. While the new patches, of which there have been a couple at this point, continue to fix known issues and improve aspects of gameplay, this latest one specifically addresses snow deformation problems as well as several GPU-related issues.

In addition to the new patch addressing a bunch of odds and ends, the developers also made it clear that there is plenty that is known and being worked on that is not addressed as of yet. "Some players are experiencing an out of memory error during the game optimization process," one known, but unaddressed, issue reads, for example. The developers do indicate that they are continuing to investigate and work on all of these, however.

Patch 1.03 for #HorizonZeroDawnPC is out now! This patch aims to address additional crashes, non-functional snow deformation, and other fixes. We appreciate all of your ongoing support and patience! 🗒️ Patch notes are available here: https://t.co/wDupTJsVbY pic.twitter.com/WVXjGEnI8f — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 31, 2020

Here are some of the more important updates from Patch 1.03:

Crash Fixes

Fixed a GPU resource leak which could build up over time and cause instability.

Fixed a GPU hang that caused a crash that could occur when Asynchronous Compute was used.

Fixed a crash when AI would try to aim at an invalid position.

Fixed a crash that could occur when sound obstruction was calculated in highly detailed areas.

Fixed a crash that would occur when moving the game to a monitor with different DPI settings while in the menu.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash on startup due to incorrect memory allocation.

Fixed a GPU hang that would occur when the window was resized to a very small size.

Progression Issues

Fixed a progression issue where some players would remain a child and not transition to adult Aloy.

Functionality Issues

Fixed an issue where snow deformation was not working correctly in the Frozen Wilds area.

Fixed an issue where the Concentration skill could stop working.

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PC and PlayStation. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is set to release for the PlayStation 5. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

