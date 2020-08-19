New Horizon Zero Dawn Patch Fixes More PC Problems

While the PC version of Horizon Zero Dawn is absolutely the best way to play in this writer's opinion, that doesn't mean it hasn't seen its fair share of problems since launching earlier this month. And developer Guerrilla Games is very aware of its issues, and as such it has released a new patch to "address various crashes and graphical issues" that have been reported.

The Patch 1.02, er, patch notes indicate that there are still several different issues involving circumstances where some players might experience errors during, for example, the game optimization process when folks first boot it up, but it also includes several distinct crash fixes, game improvements, and other changes.

Patch 1.02 for #HorizonZeroDawnPC is out now! This patch aims to address various crashes and graphical issues reported by our community. Thank you for your support and patience as we continue to improve your experience on PC! 🗒️ Patch notes: https://t.co/kWhp91laV6 pic.twitter.com/K6J9JstVzZ — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 19, 2020

Here are the important updates from Patch 1.02:

Crash Fixes

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during their first game boot when the ‘game optimization’ screen is active and they ran out of disc space.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash if they updated their video drivers after the game was already optimized previously.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay because of memory incorrectly being overwritten.

Fixed an issue where some players would crash during gameplay due to a texture unstreaming bug.

Game Improvements

Improved performance when auto-saving (e.g. when completing a quest step).

Fixed an issue where some players experienced that V-sync wouldn’t properly turn off in borderless mode

Fixed an issue where some players experienced out of sync facial animations due to them being locked at 30FPS.

Reduced memory used when streaming shaders.

Horizon Zero Dawn is currently available for PC and PlayStation. A sequel, Horizon Forbidden West, is set to release for the PlayStation 5.

