Horizon Zero Dawn PC Requirements Revealed

Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC release is quickly approaching with just over a week to go before it launches on Steam. Ahead of that release, we now know what kind of system people will need if they hope to play the game during its first departure from the PlayStation 4. There’s of course a recommended threshold you’ll want to hit to enjoy the game at the level the developers will hope that you’d be able to on the PC, but if you can’t meet that, there’s still a set of minimum system requirements that you can look to hit to at least be able to play through Horizon Zero Dawn.

If you’re already planning on picking up Horizon Zero Dawn when it comes to the PC platform, you can check out the Steam page to secure your copy ahead of the release, but it’s not like they’re going anywhere if you want to wait.

Both the minimum and recommended requirements for the game can be found below.

Minimum System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended System Requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

The version being sold is the Complete Edition which means it comes with the DLC along with some bonuses outlined below.

Digital Edition Contents

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Frozen Wilds expansion

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow

Carja Trader Pack

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

Digital art book

Horizon Zero Dawn was first confirmed for the PC platform back in March which followed rumors that it would no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. It’s not the first game to leave the platform for the PC via Steam since Death Stranding did the same, but the two games following similar paths set a precedent for more PlayStation 4 games – and perhaps later those on the PlayStation 5 – to eventually come to Steam.

Cuphead recently made an even bigger jump from being an Xbox One exclusive to now being on multiple platforms including the PlayStation 4 as of this week.

