Horizon Zero Dawn PC Requirements Revealed
Horizon Zero Dawn’s PC release is quickly approaching with just over a week to go before it launches on Steam. Ahead of that release, we now know what kind of system people will need if they hope to play the game during its first departure from the PlayStation 4. There’s of course a recommended threshold you’ll want to hit to enjoy the game at the level the developers will hope that you’d be able to on the PC, but if you can’t meet that, there’s still a set of minimum system requirements that you can look to hit to at least be able to play through Horizon Zero Dawn.
If you’re already planning on picking up Horizon Zero Dawn when it comes to the PC platform, you can check out the Steam page to secure your copy ahead of the release, but it’s not like they’re going anywhere if you want to wait.
Both the minimum and recommended requirements for the game can be found below.
Minimum System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K@3.3GHz or AMD FX 6300@3.5GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
Recommended System Requirements
- OS: Windows 10 64-bits
- Processor: Intel Core i7-4770K@3.5GHz or Ryzen 5 1500X@3.5GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 100 GB available space
The version being sold is the Complete Edition which means it comes with the DLC along with some bonuses outlined below.
Digital Edition Contents
- Horizon Zero Dawn
- The Frozen Wilds expansion
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow
- Carja Trader Pack
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow
- Banuk Traveller Pack
- Nora Keeper Pack
- Digital art book
Horizon Zero Dawn was first confirmed for the PC platform back in March which followed rumors that it would no longer be a PlayStation 4 exclusive. It’s not the first game to leave the platform for the PC via Steam since Death Stranding did the same, but the two games following similar paths set a precedent for more PlayStation 4 games – and perhaps later those on the PlayStation 5 – to eventually come to Steam.
Cuphead recently made an even bigger jump from being an Xbox One exclusive to now being on multiple platforms including the PlayStation 4 as of this week.
