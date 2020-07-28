✖

A former Xbox One exclusive just stealth released on PS4 today. More specifically, today Studio MDHR announced that after not being available on PS4 for so long, Cuphead is available on the PlayStation Store right now, becoming the latest former Xbox One exclusive to migrate to the PS4. To accompany the announcement, the developer, via PlayStation, also released a brand new trailer of the game.

Cuphead is a run and gun action game meets boss rush that debuted back in 2017 via the Xbox One and PC. In the build-up to release, the game caught the eye of many for its incredible rubber hose style of animation used in cartoons of the 1930s. And it turned out the hype was warranted. The game released to big sales and big acclaim, and come the end of the year, it was widely considered one of the best games of the year.

"Cuphead is a classic run and gun action game heavily focused on boss battles," reads an official pitch of the game. "Inspired by cartoons of the 1930s, the visuals and audio are painstakingly created with the same techniques of the era, i.e. traditional hand-drawn cel animation, watercolor backgrounds, and original jazz recordings. Play as Cuphead or Mugman (in single player or local co-op) as you traverse strange worlds, acquire new weapons, learn powerful super moves, and discover hidden secrets while you try to pay your debt back to the devil!"

Cuphead is available on PS4 for $20. It's also available on Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

"Cuphead nails everything the best it can," reads a snippet from our glowing review of the game. "The art style is incredible and really brings this awesome world to life; the music is wonderful and toe-tapping; and the gameplay will definitely put your best Contra and Metal Slug skills to work. Plus, you’ll be promptly rewarded for putting in your best effort and powering up the right way, instead of taking the easy way out (though that’s still an option if you need to calm down.) So, in other words, this game pretty much has everything – and does it all so well."

