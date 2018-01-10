An Artist Reimagined Horror Movie Icons As Cuphead Characters, And It’s Insane

Cuphead came out last September after spending what seems like an eternity in development, but it paid off big time, not only introducing a challenging new run-and-gun title to the market, but also a game that wondrously brought together 1930’s style cartoon animation and music. It’s truly a one-of-a-kind game.

And now it’s inspired someone to redraw a number of classic horror movie icons into its world. An artist by the name of Matthew Hutchinson recently took to Imgur to show off a number of drawings of what characters would look like in the world of Cuphead, and the designs are absolutely bizarre – and amazing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Let’s take a look at the many characters that Hutchinson put together.

Cuphead is available now on Xbox One and PC.

Freddy KruegerThe

The iconic Nightmare On Elm Street star looks right at home in the world of Cuphead. Plus, that creepy grin…

Jason Voorhees

With machete in hand — and Mickey Mouse gloves? — Voorhees looks ready to dominate any cup-headed heroes ready to come after him.

Michael Myers

The Halloween killer has an interesting new look for Cuphead, including a key choice of Mickey Mouse gloves and rather large shoes. But don’t be fooled, his mask and his knife mean serious business.

Leatherface

The star of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre movies looks amazing here, thanks to his homemade mask showing off his angry side, and his chainsaw featuring a rather malicious face in its own right.

Pinhead

The Hellraiser star has never looked better than he does in Cuphead-style art, with a menacing look on his face and the Box in his hands. Also, check the knives. *shiver*

Pennywise

The sinister clown from Stephen King’s It looks absolutely terrifying here, thanks to his malicious face paint. Also, the way he’s hunched over is sure to send any cup running for cover. “You’ll float, too!”

Chucky

Straight out of Child’s Play (and the recently released Cult of Chucky), the insane doll is ready to strike any cup-headed heroes ready to come after him. He’s ready to play.

Beetlejuice

Okay, Beetlejuice looks straight up menacing here, with the pose of him featuring a merry-go-round head and extendable arms taken straight out of the film. That look, though. Don’t say Beetlejuice three times. No, really, don’t say Beetlejuice…ahhhhh! We just did.

Jigsaw

Jigsaw from the Saw movies is ready to play a game, and his iconic puppet looks absolutely terrifying, right down to those beady little red eyes.

Sam

How awesome is it that Hutchinson managed to remember the creepy kid from the cult classic Trick ‘R Treat? Just the sight of him carrying around a sharpened sucker is enough to send anyone running for the hills. And…what’s in the bag?!

Audrey II

“Feed me, Seymour!” The flesh-eating plant from Little Shop of Horrors got some wonderful treatment here. Even the coffee can is authentic. Now he just needs to sing a few numbers as he shows Cuphead what he’s capable of.

Hannibal Lecter

Finally, the legendary Silence of the Lambs star gets the Cuphead treatment, and it’s pretty good. We’re not quite sure if he’d grin that largely though — unless he had some farva beans and a nice Chianti.