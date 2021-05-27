Hot Wheels Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway Pre-Orders Are Back

Hot Wheels and Nintendo have teamed up once again on a Mario Kart release, and it looks spectacular. Buckle up for the Mario Kart Rainbow Road Raceway, which is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth at this very moment for $119.99 with free shipping. The release date is set for November.

The pre-order launch for the Hot Wheels Rainbow Road Raceway comes after a false start back in April when the raceway was prematurely put up for sale and orders were refunded. Here's your chance to lock one down for good. What's more, we have additional details this time around.

According to the official description, the track measures 8-feet long and features five translucent rainbow-colored race lanes that can be configured for a winding or straight path. Up to five Mario Kart 1:64 scale die-cast metal karts can launch at the electronic start gate - an exclusive King Boo and Mario are included with the set. "Once the karts get racing, they may face banked turns or a wavy road and must pass through the Item Box randomizer to win! Lights and sounds announce the winner at the finish gate".

In other Super Mario merch news, LEGO and Nintendo recently added Luigi to their partnership with the debut of the 71387 LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Luigi Starter Course. Like the Mario Starter Set before it (which is currently on sale here on Amazon for 47.99 - 20% off), the Luigi figure features an LCD screen and speaker that deliver "instant expressive responses" that are unique to the Luigi character. Pink Yoshi, Boom Boom, and Bone Goomba figures are also included.

