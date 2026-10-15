Marathon Is Poised for a Massive Comeback by Finally Fixing a Major Mistake

Since the day I picked up Halo: Reach, Bungie has offered the best-feeling shooting in any game I have played. Destiny and its sequel proved this, but any doubt I had disappeared with Marathon. Yet despite succeeding in one of the most important aspects of the genre, Marathon has failed to make a substantial impact. This is due to its peripheries, namely that it is a hardcore extraction shooter and it doesn’t have enough variety in its gameplay loop. I am far from a hardcore shooter, and the more friendly PvE elements of Arc Raiders is what first drew me into the extraction shooter genre. This is what Bungie needs to realize, is that not everyone wants a sweatfest.

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And finally, Bungie is listening. Marathon is preparing for major changes through permanent PvE, experimental Team Deathmatch, and a stronger narrative focus. Bungie’s Symbiosis update is scheduled for December 8, while a broader overhaul planned for March 2027 includes a narrative-driven quest system and deeper progression. A year after its release, Bungie is finally correcting the mistakes it made at launch, and I cannot wait to see the future of Marathon. While these should have been a part of the game at launch, Bungie has the potential to completely turn Marathon around.

Marathon Needed More Than One Way to Enjoy Its Combat

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Bungie’s September update acknowledged that players wanted opportunities to explore and experiment without being hunted by rival Runners. Permanent PvE is the clearest answer to that request. The enemy AI is terrifying in Marathon and really adds to the atmosphere. Enhancing that with dedicated development focus is the best way to draw players like me in who prefer to play solo or help their fellow players. A PvE-only mode is what Marathon needed at launch, especially after how popular Arc Raiders became, which itself is introducing a PvE-only mode soon.

I understand the attraction of PvEvP and how tense it becomes. My heart feels like it is beating out of my chest as I approach exfil points with a pack full of loot. But having a way to pick how I want to play is what I want, because sometimes I just want to jump in and grab resources without having to worry if a player is simply camping and waiting for me. A shooter benefits from accommodating both moods. A permanent Marathon PvE mode while keeping the core mode is a compromise most fans can agree on.

Team Deathmatch could address the opposite problem. Bungie describes its planned experimental mode as a more direct competition that does not put an entire run at risk. That gives players interested in strict PvP the perfect outlet. Even as a PvE enjoyer, I love Marathon’s shooting so much that I would absolutely jump into this mode as well. For an extraction shooter, this is the exact kind of experimentation that I want Bungie taking.

Better Maps and Story Would Make Returning Worthwhile

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Adding playlists alone would leave the larger problem unresolved if the surrounding world stayed familiar. Fortunately, Bungie is also expanding Perimeter for Symbiosis. Its fungal transformation will introduce new routes, distinct landscapes, and additional challenges. We are also getting a PvE boss in the Tick Queen, which should add a fun challenge. These are the kind of things Bungie needs to do to keep Marathon fresh and keep players coming back.

The most disappointing aspect of Marathon is its lack of dedicated storytelling. Bungie could easily have launched a new Halo simply by making Marathon a single-player narrative game. But at least now Bungie is incorporating the narrative more into gameplay. Bungie’s October roadmap places a new quest system, more focused storytelling, and an entirely new zone in the March update. I want those quests to give individual runs a sense of direction beyond replenishing equipment. A mysterious location becomes more compelling when I understand why my character is entering it.

Better storytelling could turn the world into something players discuss between matches and return to investigate. This should extend into all aspects of the game. As rich in lore as Marathon is, I want to experience it fully. That said, the deeper shell progression and a reworked Cradle are also welcome additions. This list of refinements is exactly the full-scale improvement Bungie needs to do to give Marathon the comeback I know it can have.

Bungie’s Comeback Depends on Making the Changes Work Together

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That said, Marathon is in a rough spot, and Bungie needs to fully dedicate itself to restoring players’ faith. The rebuilding has already started with October’s Nightfall Refresh, which reset progression and the economy, adjusted equipment, and brought changes intended to make solo encounters less punishing. Bungie has publicly acknowledged its failings and has promised to improve the game’s foundation. As someone who dropped the game and jumped back in months later, I can fully say I love the direction Marathon is going.

Bungie has promised improved onboarding and a social space with a firing range. Those additions sound modest beside a permanent PvE mode, but they could make the whole package easier to understand. I have learned more about unfamiliar weapons by testing them without pressure than by reading menus before a match. Give players that breathing room, then offer challenges that reward their growing confidence. The learning process should help create enthusiasm instead of exhausting it.

None of this guarantees a massive Marathon comeback. Bungie still has to deliver enjoyable modes, explain progression clearly, and give existing extraction fans reasons to stay invested. However, this roadmap addresses a problem that another balance patch could never solve in that there needs to be more ways to play. Permanent PvE, direct competition, and stronger quests could finally make its world worth inhabiting for a wider audience. Success means making that flexibility work consistently from the start. That is a future worth returning for and one I hope to see.