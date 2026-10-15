Battlefield 6’s New Season Has Players Calling It “Battleslop 6” After Questionable Battle Pass Skins

Battlefield 6 is just beginning its latest season, one that’s being headlined by a crossover with a dormant horror franchise and new map set in Las Vegas. And while these sorts of drops are meant to excite players and revitalize the game, some have taken umbrage with this new chapter. A decent amount of this criticism is being aimed at the questionable skins contained in its new battle pass, which have some thinking they were at least designed by generative AI.

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This discussion bubbled up on the series’ subreddit in a post by user milo301109. They brought up four different sets of gear, all of which have their own oddities and cost real money. As shown in the below gallery, one character seems to have a patch that has “Secuty” on the shoulder, an apparent misspelling of “Security,” and a redundant title of “Security Operator” just below it. Another has a black-masked individual with five different pistols strapped to him. One in ComicBook’s study of the battle pass even found a character with an orange pin that said “Group Thepapy” instead of “Group Therapy.” The others called out in the Reddit post (and ones ComicBook found while analyzing the pass) are just unusual and a little harder to pin down, a common occurrence with AI-generated materials.

Of course, there is no confirmation these materials were generated using artificial intelligence. Humans are capable of making mistakes and creating weird-looking art, too. There are even some arguments about that in the comments of the above Reddit post, with some saying outsourcing or poor quality assurance may be the culprit. A spelling error as egregious as “Secuty” would imply at least a lack of oversight and, at most, would imply generative AI was used, given how bad the tech is at spelling. It’s also quite possible outsourcing, shaky quality assurance, and generative AI are to blame.

Battlefield 6‘s Latest Season Appears to Have Assets Generated by AI

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Image Courtesy of Electronic Arts

However, there has already been AI-generated work in Battlefield 6, demonstrating a precedent. Players noticed odd stickers with the telltale signs of AI slop, most notably a gun with two barrels. Some were irate, especially since it came after VP general manager Rebecka Coutaz said there would be no generative AI assets in the military shooter. She did, however, express optimism for the controversial technology, meaning it’s possible she either didn’t know about its eventual inclusion in the game or was only speaking to the launch version not having AI-generated assets. This was also just after Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 got lambasted for its slew of AI-generated art, which, according to the disclosure on its Steam page, Modern Warfare 4 will seemingly repeat.

Whether or not these latest Battlefield 6 cosmetics were made with generative AI, AI use is likely to become more prevalent under the incoming regime, the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. The PIF acquired publisher SNK in 2022, and that influence was heavily felt with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Not only were its two guest characters — both of whom had ties to Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman — odd fits for the game, the trailer for its second season of DLC was made with generative AI, which was widely despised. The Saudi Arabian government as a whole appears to have an infatuation with AI, too, as it has dubbed 2026 “The Year of AI” and ensured it will be part of a “whole-of-government initiative touching every ministry, agency, and public service.”

Teams behind games like Crazy Taxi: World Tour, Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, and Stellar Blade: Blood Rain have been embracing generative AI despite widespread disdain. Even studios like Epic Games are doubling down on AI, given a recent report saying its unannounced Disney/Marvel shooter would have “no more hand-written code.” It’s clear a broad swath of people hate this move, but it remains to be seen if these companies care enough to pivot or if they will simply start hiding it.

Do you think a multibillion dollar company should take these kinds of anti-art shortcuts when developing games? Or should they just keep churning out AI slop for the little piggies? Tell us in the comments.