Mass Effect Returns With Official New Crossover

Mass Effect has returned with an official new crossover ahead of N7 Day, where there could be an update on the next game in the sci-fi RPG series, which we know next to nothing about, other than that it looks like Commander Shepard isn’t returning. Until November 7, though — until a hypothetical and potential long-awaited update on BioWare’s next game — Mass Effect fans will be happy to know that EA still considers the series important enough to use it as crossover material for its much bigger and more prominent Battlefield series. While Mass Effect fans may prefer the latter crossing over into the RPG series, it’s vice versa.

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It’s been revealed that Battlefield 6 Season 5 is going to have some Mass Effect accessories, likely on N7 Day or around it. It’s possible this will be a larger event, but right now it appears like it will be limited to said items, which can be seen below.

There are also new Dead Space items. Dead Space isn’t a dormant series, but far from prominent. Further, it doesn’t appear to have any future, at least in the short to mid-term. This is to say, it’s unclear how much Mass Effect and BioWare fans should look into this crossover as a signal of how EA views the series and its relevance in its larger portfolio. This particular speculation is because, recently, a former EA boss revealed it’s possible the next Mass Effect game will be cancelled. Mass Effect as a whole, barring the Legendary Edition, has been dormant since 2018, so if there was any potential for this new game to be cancelled, you’d assume EA would stop promoting it in this fashion, but this is just speculation.

Battlefield 6's Season 5 appears to be getting a Mass Effect event at some point in the near future. #masseffect pic.twitter.com/HQ5gQ9yyvm — Mass Effect HYPEcast (@MassEffectHYPE) October 13, 2026

N7 Day Potential

It’s only been two years since the release of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and modern BioWare isn’t known for its quick turnarounds and efficiency. As a result, it’s hard to imagine it’s close. 2027 is completely off the table, and even 2028 feels like it will come too soon. In other words, we probably won’t be seeing the new Mass Effect until 2029 at the earliest. If this is the case, then this particular N7 day will come too soon. N7 Day in 2027, perhaps fittingly, seems a more likely destination for a re-reveal.

BioWare will be eager not to just avoid what went wrong with Mass Effect Andromeda, but also what’s gone wrong with its last three releases. Truthfully, BioWare hasn’t had a good release, let alone a great release, since 2014, when it popped out Game of the Year winner Dragon Age: Inquisition. 2014 may seem like yesterday, but it was 12 years ago. And with EA’s new ownership, BioWare surely must get this release right or its time on the chopping block may finally come to an end, and not in a good way.