Surprise Shrek 2 Game Trailer Evokes GTA 6, Gets Taken Down

With the incoming Shrek 5, it seems as though DreamWorks is not going to let the green ogre retire peacefully in his swamp shack. But that initiative is apparently not limited to films, as a recent teaser trailer for a remaster of the Shrek 2 video game tie-in has leaked out. However, that leak was quickly plugged up and taken down along with the entire store page it came from.

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As spotted by Gematsu, a store page for Shrek 2 Remastered went live on the Microsoft Store. The listing noted how the remaster will have enhanced textures and a better user interface and will also run at 4K. It will even have a photo mode and cheats, although the original — like many games of its era — already had cheats. The remaster will support up to four-player co-op like the 2004 original, too, but this remaster will now allow for a mix of online and local co-op.

No release date or price was listed. And since it was on an Xbox-focused storefront, the full spread of platforms it is coming to was omitted; it only had Xbox Series X|S listed, even though it will undoubtedly make its way to PC, PlayStation hardware, and at least one of the Nintendo Switch consoles. Aspyr was also revealed as the developer, a team known for its ports and remasters such as Tomb Raider I–III Remastered, Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered, and most of the recent re-releases of old Star Wars games. Aspyr also coincidentally ported the Shrek 2 game to the Mac over two decades ago.

The Shrek 2 Remastered Trailer Pokes Fun at Grand Theft Auto 6

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The trailer was zapped along with the store page, but some managed to snatch the footage before it was taken offline. It even carries the satirical voice of the franchise, as it begins as if it were a trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6, complete with 1980s-esque music, palm trees, and neon. The pop tunes continue over footage of the game, which appears to be rather faithful to the original. Shrek 2 Remastered won’t be confused with a modern 2026 video game but will likely be a visual step up from the 2004 original. There will be an ID@Xbox Showcase on October 20th, so it is likely this remaster will officially be unveiled then.

Even though it is somewhat surprising to see a trailer for this remaster, there was at least a little bit of evidence for it. A massive Steam achievement leak from September included this remaster, along with achievements for heavy hitters like Kingdom Hearts 4, Judas, Persona 6, and Stranger Than Heaven.

The Shrek 2 video game came out just before the film in May 2004, a time rife with movie tie-in video games. The console version was received moderately well, with its average review scores across the GameCube, PS2, and Xbox editions coming in at 70, 71, and 72, respectively. Shrek 2 Remastered will also be the first Shrek console game since 2010’s Shrek Forever After, which was the era that more or less marked the end of movie tie-in games. Shrek did show up in other games after, though, like PowerWash Simulator and Roblox.

Are you excited for Shrek 2 Remastered? Or is this game better left in the past? Tell us your answer in the comments.