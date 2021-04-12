Hot Wheels Unleashed Reveals First Gameplay Trailer

The first gameplay trailer for the upcoming release of Hot Wheels Unleashed has finally been revealed. First announced earlier this year, the upcoming racing game is one that is meant to offer up an arcade-like racing experience. And based upon the first footage that we have now seen of the title, it seems to be shaping up quite nicely.

The new trailer, which you can check out at the top of the page, gives us a few brief minutes of gameplay from Hot Wheels Unleashed. The gameplay in this instance is from a pre-alpha build of the game, meaning that this is by no means the finished product. That being said, what's here already seems to be quite polished and looks pretty fun.

Hot Wheels Unleashed features a number of famous Hot Wheels cars that you may have owned as a kid (or an adult) to race with. The race tracks themselves are then meant to resemble the orange tracks that the toy series has long featured, making this really feel like a video game iteration of the toys coming to life.

As for how the game itself looks to play based on what we've been shown, an emphasis seems to be placed on drifting. If you use this tactic when turning around a corner, you'll then be able to grow your boost meter just a bit. When this meter is then filled to a certain level, you can then activate it to blast past the competition. Again, this might not be a game that will scratch your itch for simulation-style racing, but it absolutely looks to fill the void that other arcade racing games may have left you wanting in recent years.

If you're interested in Hot Wheels Unleashed based on this new gameplay footage, you fortunately only have to wait for a few more months. The game is set to launch later this fall on September 30th and will be coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Are you planning to pick up Hot Wheels Unleashed? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.